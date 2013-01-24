The app shows relevant articles about your air quality and how to improve it and gives you useful tips what you can do to make sure you and your family breathe clean air and are less exposed to allergens indoor. You also receive a monthly air quality report with an overview of the air quality in and around your home, and how much the air has improved from using the Philips Air purifier.
The Air Matters app sends notifications to your smartphone when one of the filters needs to be replaced.
The Air Matters app also shows you how much the filter is used and how to order a new filter when you need a replacement.
The Air Matters app sends notifications to your smartphone when one of the filters needs to be replaced.
The Air Matters app also shows you how much the filter is used and how to order a new filter when you need a replacement.