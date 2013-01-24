  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Pollution
    Viruses aerosols
    Allergens
    Pollution

    The facts about air quality

     

    We all want our homes to be safe and clean for our families. But the air in your home can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than the air outside.
    The facts about air quality

    The impact of air pollution


    Air pollution can have a number of impacts on your health. The most common symptoms include headache, inflammation, nasal congestion, respiratory problems, skin irritation and stomach pain.

    Pollutants

    Philips air purifiers clean the air from these common pollutants

    • Virus and Aerosols

      Respiratory droplets or aerosols can carry viruses that cause diseases, like the common cold, influenza or Covid-19.
      Pollen

      Hay fever sufferers are allergic to outdoor pollens found in grasses, trees or weeds.
      Pet dander

      Pet allergens can stay in the home for months and bother you, even after the animal has been removed.
      These microscopic creatures nest in our bedding and upholstered furniture.
      Philips air purifiers have a multi-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.97% of harmful particles, from dust and allergens to aerosols and PM2.5 particles.
      Outdoor pollution

      A number of outdoor pollutants can sneak into our homes and contribute to poor air quality.
      Gas

      Cookers, heaters, stoves and open fires can release dangerous gases into the air.
      Bacteria

      The air can carry microorganisms, especially in hot or humid areas.
      Smoke and odor

      Tiny particles from smoke can drift through your home and remain harmful for up to 5 hours.
      Mold spores

      Mold spores are usually found lurking in the bathroom, kitchen or basement.
      Volatile organic compounds

      Gases that emit from household products like cleaners and disinfectants.
      Dust

      Cleaning, bed-making or any kind of human activity can resuspend dust back into the air.

      Philips air purifiers have a multi-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.97% of harmful particles, from dust and allergens to aerosols and PM2.5 particles.

       

      *From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

      Philips filters

      Purifies nano-sized particles
      Once the air passes through the filter, the microscopic pollutants are trapped.
      1 micron is 1000x smaller than 1 millimeter
      Pollen

      Extra-fine salt

      60-100 microns

      Pollen

      15 microns

      Not visible to the human eye

      Dust 10 microns
      Bio Aerosols 9 microns
      Fine dust 2.5 microns
      Bacteria 1.3 microns
      Respiratory aerosols

      Inhalable particles (PM10)

      < 10 microns

      Respiratory Droplets**

      5-10 microns

      Fine particles (PM2.5)

      <2.5 microns

      Bacteria

      1-3 microns

      Respiratory aerosols**

      0.5-3 microns

      HEPA*** standard filters until 0.3 micron

      Wildfire smoke

      Corona virus

      0.1-0.5 microns

      Zika virus

      0.045 microns

      Candle smoke particle

      0.01 microns

      Philips purifiers filters up to 0.003 micron

      Tested for 99.97% filtration of nano-particles, at 0.003 microns by IUTA independent institute.

       

      *Particle sizes are indicative, to give a scale of reference. Some of the listed particle types cover a wider size-range.

      **Respiratory droplets and aerosols can carry smaller particles within them, like dust or coronavirus.

      ***HEPA Filters according to the American US DOESTD-3020-2015 standards.

      What CADR means for your home

      The Clean Air Delivery Rate is the global standard for measuring how much air (m3) a purifier

      can clean in a certain amount of time. So, the higher the CADR, the faster the purification.

       

      Airflow only measures wind speed, so it only tells us how much air is coming out. What airflow

      does not tell us is how clean that air is. This is why CADR is the right metric to use when choosing your purifier.
      Best Air Purifier according to Stiftung Warentest

       

      The AC2889/10 performs best in German Stiwa Tests because we engineer and optimize our products for high CADR.

      Air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, at your office or work space

      Aerosol transmission

      The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that COVID-19 can also be transmitted via aerosols.

       

      WHO considers contact and droplets major routes of transmission for Covid-19. Aerosol transmission can occur in specific settings, particularly in indoor, crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected people spend long periods of time with others, such as restaurants.
      WHO’s primary role is to direct international health within the United Nation’s system and to lead partners in global health responses.
      Air purifiers

      How air purifiers capture viruses

       

      An indoor air purifier detects and captures pollutants in the air, including aerosols that can contain viruses. The particles get trapped by the fibers of the HEPA NanoProtect filter, and clean air is released back into the indoor space.

      What are aerosols?

       

      Aerosols are solid or liquid particles of small size (<5 micron), that remain airborne for prolonged periods – and can carry viruses.

      How do HEPA NanoProtect filters in Philips air purifiers help reduce the spread of viruses?

       

      Philips air purifiers create circulation in an indoor environment, which draws air through its filters and chapters viruses together with other pollutants as small as 0.003 microns.

      How are aerosols linked with virus transmission?

       

      Viruses can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak or breathe. These particles range in size from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols.

      Once the virus is captured by the filter, what happens to it?

       

      The virus will lose viability since there is no host cell inside the filters.
      Independent airmid health group with accredited virology lab. Tested for 99.9% virus removal with H1N1 influenza virus.
      How Philips Air Purifiers can help your business

      Our air purifiers have been independently tested in schools, showing effectiveness in aerosol removal

       

      An independent study from the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany demonstrated that the use of portable air purifiers can help reduce aerosol levels in a classroom. Based on the experimental findings and subsequent theoretical modeling, the investigators concluded that air purifiers are an important additional measure of precaution.
      COVID-19 and Air Purification Research Papers

      Testing mobile air purifiers in a school classroom: Reducing the airborne transmission risk for SARS-CoV-2 (J. Curtis, M. Granzin, J. Schrod, Dec. 2020)
      aktuelles.uni-frankfurt.de/forschung/studie-zeigt-luftreiniger-beseitigen-90-prozent-der-aerosole-in-schulklassen/

      Position paper on understanding the role of aerosol particles in SARS-CoV-2 infection (Association for Aerosol Research, Dec. 2020)

      info.gaef.de/positionspapier

      WHO, Ventilation & COVID-19 (Nov. 2020)

      who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/media-resources/science-in-5/episode-10---ventilation-covid-19

      German Stiftung Warentest tested how well the winners of the Air Purifier Test March 2020 catch aerosols (Jan. 2021)

      test.de/Luftreiniger-im-Test-5579439-5699357/
      Allergens

      How allergens attack

      Your immune system's job is to defend your body from harmful invaders such as bacteria and viruses. But when it mistakenly declares war on substances it shouldn’t, that’s an allergy.

      The most common airborne allergens

      Allergens pollen

      Pollen

      Dust mites

      Dust mites

      Allergens animal dander

      Animal dander

      Allergens mold

      Mold

      Philips Air Purifiers

      Effectiveness

      Philips Air Purifiers eliminate 99.99%* of allergens

       

      99.97% of the airborne allergens like pollen, dust mites, mold spores and pet dander that passes through the filter, are filtered from the air.
      European Center for Allergy Research Foundation
      Certified allergy-friendly. Philips air purifiers fit the needs of allergy sufferers.
      *From the air that passes through the filter, tested according to Austiran OFI test method SOP 350.00.
      Philips Air Purifiers study

      Tested in real homes to effectively reduce airborne allergens like dust mites

       

      In 2020, a Philips-sponsored study run by the Munich Germany Center for Environmental Health proved the effectiveness of purifiers in removing house dust mite allergens.
      Control the air quality wherever you are

      Monitor the indoor and outdoor air quality

      Check outdoor pollen levels

      Coaches you to improve air quality

