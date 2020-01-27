Search terms
Denim, linen, cotton. Whatever is in your wardrobe, enjoy effortless ironing and excellent results with Philips PerfectCare 9000 Series, the world’s first smart steam generator iron with built-in camera and artificial intelligence (AI).
A built-in camera and Artificial intelligence (AI) that recognizes fabrics and automatically adjust its settings for each garment. Automatic powerful steam and the best gliding soleplate that gets the job done effortlessly. This is next generation ironing.
97% of users think PerfectCare 9000 series with automatic adjustment of temperature and steam, is the most effortless ironing solution they have ever used.*
PerfectCare 9000 Series comes with the world's first fabric sensing technology called ActiveSense. Using a built-in camera and AI, it knows what you are ironing and adjusts the ideal temperature and steam amount for effortless ironing and excellent results.
When you try to place your Philips Steam Generator Iron on your regular steam iron board, you may find that it is not suitable as it does not have the proper side tray for your steam generator’s base. In this situation, we recommend the following options:
Your Philips Steam Generator Iron should be placed on a suitable ironing board.
As your Philips Steam Generator Iron is equipped with OptimalTemp technology, then it is ok for it to stay on the board all the time. It will not damage the ironing board cover.
Using the right type of water helps prolong your Philips garment steamer or Philips steam generator iron's lifespan. Please read on to learn some tips and tricks. Water type to use Your Philips steam generator iron or garment steamer has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur. Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your Philips steam generator iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too). Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your Philips Steam Generator Iron. To perfume your clothes we recommend you choosing one of the following options:
Using the right type of water helps prolong your Philips garment steamer or Philips steam generator iron's lifespan. Please read on to learn some tips and tricks.
Water type to use
Your Philips steam generator iron or garment steamer has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.
Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your Philips steam generator iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too).
Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your Philips Steam Generator Iron.
To perfume your clothes we recommend you choosing one of the following options:
Whether you can refill your Philips steam generator iron's water tank during use depends on the series. Read more about this here. Refilling the tank during use You can refill your Philips steam generator iron's tank any time, even during ironing, except for the following series:
Whether you can refill your Philips steam generator iron's water tank during use depends on the series. Read more about this here.
Refilling the tank during use
You can refill your Philips steam generator iron's tank any time, even during ironing, except for the following series:
It is very easy to prevent green residue or algae in your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank. Please see here for more information on what you need to do. Empty the water container regularly Emptying your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water container regularly will prevent the formation of algae or residues. Algae can form when water remains in your Philips Steam Generator Iron's tank for a long time. By emptying the water tank after each usage, algae can't be formed and your water tank will remain clean. Clean your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank If green algae has built in your Philips Steam Generator Iron's tank, you can try the following: Please do not worry if the algae remains: it will not affect the quality of the steam produced by the iron. Note that emptying the water tank after each use will help prevent further algae build up.
It is very easy to prevent green residue or algae in your Philips Steam Generator Iron’s water tank. Please see here for more information on what you need to do.
Empty the water container regularly
Emptying your Philips Steam Generator Iron’s water container regularly will prevent the formation of algae or residues.
Algae can form when water remains in your Philips Steam Generator Iron’s tank for a long time. By emptying the water tank after each usage, algae can’t be formed and your water tank will remain clean.
Clean your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank
If green algae has built in your Philips Steam Generator Iron’s tank, you can try the following:
Please do not worry if the algae remains: it will not affect the quality of the steam produced by the iron.
Note that emptying the water tank after each use will help prevent further algae build up.
If you would like to know how often the water tank of your Philips Steam Generator Iron should be emptied, please read on. Emptying the tank after each use Keeping water in the tank all the time could result in the formation of algae. To prevent this, we recommend emptying the tank after each use.
If you would like to know how often the water tank of your Philips Steam Generator Iron should be emptied, please read on.
Emptying the tank after each use
Keeping water in the tank all the time could result in the formation of algae. To prevent this, we recommend emptying the tank after each use.
The Decalc indicator on your Philips Steam Generator Iron is not a button. It is a light indicator that reminds you to descale your iron. Descaling your iron helps maintain it so that calcification particles do not build up inside the boiler. It is highly recommended that you descale your iron every time the Decalc light blinks. When the iron is cold (usually 2 hours after ironing), open the EasyDecalc knob and let the water flow out into a cup or into the sink. Please note that if the light indicator is on, it will go off once you descale the iron as recommended.
The Decalc indicator on your Philips Steam Generator Iron is not a button. It is a light indicator that reminds you to descale your iron.
Descaling your iron helps maintain it so that calcification particles do not build up inside the boiler. It is highly recommended that you descale your iron every time the Decalc light blinks. When the iron is cold (usually 2 hours after ironing), open the EasyDecalc knob and let the water flow out into a cup or into the sink.
Please note that if the light indicator is on, it will go off once you descale the iron as recommended.
|
PerfectCare Compact Plus
GC7933/36
Steam generator iron
|
PerfectCare 7000 Series
PSG7130/20
$699.00*
Steam Generator
|
PerfectCare Elite Plus
GC9682/86
$799.00*
Steam generator iron
|
PerfectCare 9000 Series
PSG9050/26
Steam generator iron
|
|
|
|
|
Total weight with packaging
|
|
|
|
|
Product dimensions (WxHxL)
|
|
|
|
|
Weight of iron
|
|
|
|
|
Weight of iron + base
|
|
|
|
|
Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
|
|
|
|
|
Integrated power plug
|
|
|
|
|
Refill any time during use
|
|
|
|
|
Auto shut-off
|
|
|
|
|
Hose length
|
|
|
|
|
Power cord length
|
|
|
|
|
Safe on all ironable fabrics
|
|
|
|
|
Soleplate gliding performance
|
|
|
|
|
Soleplate name
|
|
|
|
|
Water tank capacity
|
|
|
|
|
Soleplate scratch resistance
|
|
|
|
|
Ready to use
|
|
|
|
|
Tap water suitable
|
|
|
|
|
Detachable water tank
|
|
|
|
|
Precision steam tip
|
|
|
|
|
Heat up time
|
|
|
|
|
Low water alert
|
|
|
|
|
Soleplate
|
|
|
|
|
Safety auto off
|
|
|
|
|
User manual
|
|
|
|
|
Recycled plastic used
|
|
|
|
|
Product packaging
|
|
|
|
|
Energy saving*
|
|
|
|
|
Energy saving mode
|
|
|
|
|
Carry lock
|
|
|
|
|
Cord storage
|
|
|
|
|
Hose storage
|
|
|
|
|
2 year worldwide guarantee
|
|
|
|
|
Vertical steam
|
|
|
|
|
Steam boost
|
|
|
|
|
Steam-on-demand
|
|
|
|
|
Pressure
|
|
|
|
|
Voltage
|
|
|
|
|
Continuous steam
|
|
|
|
|
Power
|
|
|
|
|
Ready to use
|
|
|
|
|
Continuous steam rate
|
|
|
|
|
Descaling reminder
|
|
|
|
|
Descaling and cleaning
|
|
|
|
|
Calc clean reminder
|
|
|
|
|
ProVelocity steam engine
|
|
|
|
|
For all ironable fabrics
|
|
|
|
|
No temperature settings needed
|
|
|
|
|
OptimalTEMP technology
|
|
|
|
|
No burns
|
|
|
|
|
Cyclonic steam chamber
|
|
|
|
|
Smart Control Processor
|
|
|
|
|
Silent steam Technology
|
|
|
|
|
DynamiQ
|
|
|
|
|
Fast cooling soleplate
|
|
|
|
|
Steam sound dampening
|
|
|
|
|
ActiveSense technology
|
|
|
|
|
Color
|
|
|
|
|
Calc clean container
|
|
|
|
|
Glove for extra protection
|
|
|
|
|
Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
|
|
|
|
|
Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
|
|
|
|
|
Warranty
|
|
|
|
|
Hose storage
|
|
|
|
|
Power cord length
|
|
|
|
|
Hose length
|
|
|
|
|
Power cord storage
|
|
|
|
|
Calc Clean reminder
|
|
|
|
|
Safety carry Lock
|
|
|
|
|
Soleplate
|
|
|
|
|
ActiveSense
|
|
|
|
|
Ultra-light iron
|
|
|
|
|
Power cord material
|
|
|
|
|
Steam rate up to (g/min)
|
|
|
|
|
Max bar pressure
|
|
|
|
|
Steam boost up to (g)
|
|
|
|
|
Autosteam with Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
|
|
|
|
|
Cord storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
