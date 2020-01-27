Using the right type of water helps prolong your Philips garment steamer or Philips steam generator iron's lifespan. Please read on to learn some tips and tricks. Water type to use Your Philips steam generator iron or garment steamer has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur. Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your Philips steam generator iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too). Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your Philips Steam Generator Iron. To perfume your clothes we recommend you choosing one of the following options: Using perfumed washing softener

Using essential oils (aromas) during washing

Spraying perfumed water after ironing

