    Philips PerfectCare 9000 serie

    Steam generator irons

    The world’s first Artificial Intelligence iron

    Powered by artificial intelligence.
    Think and choose on your behalf

    PSG9050/26

    Philips Steam generator iron

    Be the first to review this item

    Fabric sensing technology for consistently excellent results

    No temperature setting, guaranteed no burns

    Smarter, faster ironing with continuous, powerful steam

    Denim, linen, cotton. Whatever is in your wardrobe, enjoy effortless ironing and excellent results with Philips PerfectCare 9000 Series, the world’s first smart steam generator iron with built-in camera and artificial intelligence (AI).

    PerfectCare 9000 Series

    Effortless ironing. Excellent results.

    A built-in camera and Artificial intelligence (AI) that recognizes fabrics and automatically adjust its settings for each garment. Automatic powerful steam and the best gliding soleplate that gets the job done effortlessly.

    This is next generation ironing.

    Did you know...?

    97% of users think PerfectCare 9000 series with automatic adjustment of temperature and steam, is the most effortless ironing solution they have ever used.*

    *Among 74 users, after 8 weeks of use, Poland, Jan. 2020

    a person holding an iron

    Smart fabric recognition

    This advanced intelligent steam generator has ActiveSense technology which recognizes fabrics using a built-in camera and artificial intelligence. It automatically adjusts temperature and steam output for each fabric.

    a person holding an iron

    Powerful automatic steam release

    PerfectCare 9000 Series automatically releases steam when the iron is moving. Generating powerful steam only when you need it. When the iron stops, the steam release stops. Resulting in efficient and easy ironing where even the thickest wrinkles will be tackled.

    a generic background image

    Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments

    Thanks to the fast-cooling soleplate we guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. Switch between fabrics instantly, from silk to denim. The iron will always choose the safest setting for your garment.

    Convenience at the heart

    Steam garments that can’t be ironed that easily. Combining the lightweight iron with powerful steam enables you to vertical steam dresses and even curtains. With our best gliding and scratch resistant soleplate, PerfectCare 9000 Series gives you the most effortless ironing experience with excellent results.

    What others say about PerfectCare 9000 series

    Be the first to review this item

    Ready to buy Philips PerfectCare 9000 series steam generator iron?

    Intelligent iron

    PerfectCare 9000 Series comes with the world's first fabric sensing technology called ActiveSense. Using a built-in camera and AI, it knows what you are ironing and adjusts the ideal temperature and steam amount for effortless ironing and excellent results.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How can I fit my Philips Steam Generator Iron on my ironing board?


    Your Philips Steam Generator Iron should be placed on a suitable ironing board.

    When you try to place your Philips Steam Generator Iron on your regular steam iron board, you may find that it is not suitable as it does not have the proper side tray for your steam generator’s base.

     

    In this situation, we recommend the following options:

    • Change to an ironing board suitable for a steam generator
    • Place your steam generator’s base on the side of the board, not on the side tray
    • Place your steam generator’s base on the floor or on a table.

     

    Can my Philips Steam Generator Iron stay on the board during intervals?

     

    As your Philips Steam Generator Iron is equipped with OptimalTemp technology, then it is ok for it to stay on the board all the time. It will not damage the ironing board cover.

     

    What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Generator iron or steamer?

     

    Using the right type of water helps prolong your Philips garment steamer or Philips steam generator iron's lifespan. Please read on to learn some tips and tricks.

     

    Water type to use

    Your Philips steam generator iron or garment steamer has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.

    Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your Philips steam generator iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too).

     

    Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your Philips Steam Generator Iron.

     

    To perfume your clothes we recommend you choosing one of the following options:

    • Using perfumed washing softener
    • Using essential oils (aromas) during washing
    • Spraying perfumed water after ironing
       

    Can I fill the tank of my Philips Steam Generator during use?

     

    Whether you can refill your Philips steam generator iron's water tank during use depends on the series. Read more about this here.

     

    Refilling the tank during use

    You can refill your Philips steam generator iron's tank any time, even during ironing, except for the following series:

    • GC6300
    • GC6400
    • GC6500
    • PSG9000
       

    How can I prevent green algae in my Philips Steam Generator Iron’s tank?

     

    It is very easy to prevent green residue or algae in your Philips Steam Generator Iron’s water tank. Please see here for more information on what you need to do.

     

    Empty the water container regularly

    Emptying your Philips Steam Generator Iron’s water container regularly will prevent the formation of algae or residues.

     

    Algae can form when water remains in your Philips Steam Generator Iron’s tank for a long time. By emptying the water tank after each usage, algae can’t be formed and your water tank will remain clean.

     

    Clean your Philips Steam Generator Iron's water tank

    If green algae has built in your Philips Steam Generator Iron’s tank, you can try the following:

     

    1. Fill the water tank half way with hot water and shake it carefully.
    2. Empty it and rinse well with fresh water (do not use detergent).

     

    Please do not worry if the algae remains: it will not affect the quality of the steam produced by the iron.

     

    Note that emptying the water tank after each use will help prevent further algae build up.

     

    When should I empty my Philips Steam Generator Iron’s water tank?

     

    If you would like to know how often the water tank of your Philips Steam Generator Iron should be emptied, please read on.

     

    Emptying the tank after each use

    Keeping water in the tank all the time could result in the formation of algae. To prevent this, we recommend emptying the tank after each use.

     

    I cannot press my Philips Steam Generator Iron Decalc indicator button, how come?

     

    The Decalc indicator on your Philips Steam Generator Iron is not a button. It is a light indicator that reminds you to descale your iron.

     

    Descaling your iron helps maintain it so that calcification particles do not build up inside the boiler. It is highly recommended that you descale your iron every time the Decalc light blinks. When the iron is cold (usually 2 hours after ironing), open the EasyDecalc knob and let the water flow out into a cup or into the sink.

     

    Please note that if the light indicator is on, it will go off once you descale the iron as recommended.

     

    Looking for a different Philips steam generator?

    GC7933/36

    PerfectCare Compact Plus

    GC7933/36

    Steam generator iron
    Compare with current
    PSG7130/20

    PerfectCare 7000 Series

    PSG7130/20

    $699.00*
    Steam Generator
    Compare with current
    GC9682/86

    PerfectCare Elite Plus

    GC9682/86

    $799.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare with current
    PSG9050/26

    PerfectCare 9000 Series

    PSG9050/26

    Steam generator iron
    Compare with current

    Total weight with packaging
    • 3.85 kg
    • 5.3 kg
    • 7.4 kg
    • 8.8 kg

    Product dimensions (WxHxL)
    • 20 x 23.3 x 37.1 cm
    • 24 x 27.5 x 42 cm
    • 23.3 x 28.5 x 45.3 cm
    • 22.9 x 28.8 x 49.3 cm

    Weight of iron
    • 1.3 kg
    • 0.8 kg
    • 0.8 kg
    • 0.97 kg

    Weight of iron + base
    • 2.8 kg
    • 3.85 kg
    • 5.1 kg
    • 5.5 kg

    Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
    • 23 x 26.5 x 42.6 cm
    • 31.5 x 31.5 x 47.5 cm
    • 31 x 35 x 51 cm
    • 33.4 x 35 x 57.4 cm

    Integrated power plug
    • Yes
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Refill any time during use
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • -

    Auto shut-off
    • Yes
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Hose length
    • 1.6 m
    • -
    • 1.9 m
    • 1.8 m

    Power cord length
    • 1.65 m
    • -
    • 2 m
    • 1.8 m

    Safe on all ironable fabrics
    • Even delicates like silk
    • Yes
    • Even delicates like silk
    • -

    Soleplate gliding performance
    • 4 stars
    • -
    • 5 stars
    • -

    Soleplate name
    • SteamGlide Plus
    • -
    • T-ionicGlide
    • -

    Water tank capacity
    • 1500 ml
    • 1800 ml
    • 1800 ml
    • 1800 ml

    Soleplate scratch resistance
    • 4 stars
    • -
    • 5 stars
    • -

    Ready to use
    • Light indicator
    • Sound indicator
    • -
    • Sound indicator
    • -

    Tap water suitable
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • -

    Detachable water tank
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Precision steam tip
    • Yes
    • -
    • Yes
    • -

    Heat up time
    • -
    • 2 minute(s)
    • -
    • 2 minute(s)

    Low water alert
    • -
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • -

    Soleplate
    • -
    • SteamGlide Elite
    • -
    • -

    Safety auto off
    • -
    • -
    • Yes
    • Yes

    User manual
    • 100% recycled paper
    • -
    • 100% recycled paper
    • -

    Recycled plastic used
    • 15 %
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Product packaging
    • 100% recycable
    • -
    • 100% recycable
    • -

    Energy saving*
    • 40 %
    • 30 %
    • 50 %
    • 22 %

    Energy saving mode
    • -
    • -
    • Yes
    • -

    Carry lock
    • For transportation and safety
    • -
    • For transportation and safety
    • -

    Cord storage
    • Velcro fix
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Hose storage
    • Hose storage compartment
    • -
    • Hose storage compartment
    • -

    2 year worldwide guarantee
    • Yes
    • -
    • Yes
    • -

    Vertical steam
    • Yes
    • -
    • Yes
    • -

    Steam boost
    • Up to 450 g
    • Up to 600 g
    • Up to 600 g
    • -

    Steam-on-demand
    • Yes
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Pressure
    • Max 6.5 bar pump
    • Max 8.0 bar
    • Max 8 bar
    • -

    Voltage
    • 220-240 V
    • 220 - 240 V
    • 220-240 V
    • -

    Continuous steam
    • Up to 120 g/min
    • -
    • Up to 165 g/min
    • -

    Power
    • 2400 W
    • Max 2100 W
    • Max 2700 W
    • 3100 W

    Ready to use
    • 2 minute(s)
    • -
    • 2 minute(s)
    • -

    Continuous steam rate
    • -
    • Up to 120 g/min
    • -
    • -

    Descaling reminder
    • Light
    • Sound
    • -
    • Light
    • -

    Descaling and cleaning
    • Smart Calc Clean
    • Easy De-calc Plus
    • Easy De-calc Plus
    • Easy De-calc Plus

    Calc clean reminder
    • -
    • Light
    • -
    • -

    ProVelocity steam engine
    • Yes
    • -
    • -
    • -

    For all ironable fabrics
    • Yes
    • -
    • -
    • -

    No temperature settings needed
    • Yes
    • -
    • Yes
    • -

    OptimalTEMP technology
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • -

    No burns
    • Yes
    • -
    • Yes
    • -

    Cyclonic steam chamber
    • -
    • -
    • Yes
    • -

    Smart Control Processor
    • -
    • -
    • Yes
    • -

    Silent steam Technology
    • -
    • -
    • Yes
    • Yes

    DynamiQ
    • -
    • -
    • Yes
    • -

    Fast cooling soleplate
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • Yes

    Steam sound dampening
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • Yes

    ActiveSense technology
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • Yes

    Color
    • Purple Magic
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Calc clean container
    • Yes
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Glove for extra protection
    • -
    • -
    • Yes
    • -

    Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
    • -
    • 1st generation
    • -
    • -

    Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • Yes

    Warranty
    • -
    • 2 years worldwide guarantee
    • -
    • 2 + 1 years with registration

    Hose storage
    • -
    • Compartment
    • -
    • Compartment

    Power cord length
    • -
    • 1.65m
    • -
    • -

    Hose length
    • -
    • 1.7m
    • -
    • -

    Power cord storage
    • -
    • Velcro fix
    • -
    • -

    Calc Clean reminder
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • Light & Sound

    Safety carry Lock
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • Yes

    Soleplate
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • SteamGlide Elite

    ActiveSense
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • Yes

    Ultra-light iron
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • Yes

    Power cord material
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • Textile

    Steam rate up to (g/min)
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • 180

    Max bar pressure
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • 9.0

    Steam boost up to (g)
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • 750

    Autosteam with Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • Yes

    Cord storage
    • -
    • -
    • -
    • Compartment
