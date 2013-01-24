Home
    Dry iron

    GC160/22
      The best gliding soleplate

      Affinia is the new Philips dry iron with DynaGlide soleplate, which glides easily on the garments. The soleplate with the slim tip, comfortable handle with texturing and elevated temperature control make the iron easy to use. See all benefits

      The best gliding soleplate

        • DynaGlide soleplate
        • 1.8 m cord length
        • 1200 Iron Watts
        • 1200 Watts
        DynaGlide soleplate for easy gliding on all garments

        DynaGlide soleplate for easy gliding on all garments

        DynaGlide coating is one of the best Philips soleplate coatings. It is much more scratch resistant and it glides better than an aluminum, non-stick or ceramic soleplate.

        Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

        Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

        The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

        Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

        Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

        Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

        Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

        Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

        The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

        Cord winder for easy cord storage

        Cord winder for easy cord storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

        Easy temperature control

        Easy temperature control

        An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

        Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

        Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

        Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

        Technical Specifications

        • Full control

          Easy temperature control
          Yes
          Temperature light-indicator
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Easy to use

          Easy to set up and store
          Easy cord and hose storage
          Long lasting cord
          Yes
          Reaching tricky areas
          Button groove
          Soft grip
          Yes

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Power
          1200  W
          Soleplate
          DynaGlide

