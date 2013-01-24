Free Delivery Islandwide
Eliminates 99.97% of indoor pollutants, including viruses and allergens, for healthier indoor spaces*
3D air circulation for fast and efficient purification
*Patricle-CADR is tested by third party lab according GB/T8801-2015
**Room size is calculated according to NRCC-5401, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T8801-2015
***Room size is calculated according to GB/T8801-2015, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T8801-2015
Air quality awareness has increased since the pandemic but did you know that indoor air can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than the air outside? With a Philips air purifier you can get back to work while providing clean air to your students, staff and customers.
WHO considers contact and droplets major routes of transmission for Covid-19. Aerosol transmission can occur in specific settings, particularly in indoor, crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected people spend long periods of time with others, such as restaurants.
An indoor air purifier detects and captures pollutants in the air, including aerosols that can contain viruses. The particles get trapped by the fibers of the HEPA NanoProtect filter, and clean air is released back into the indoor space.
Aerosols are solid or liquid particles of small size (<5 micron), that remain airborne for prolonged periods – and can carry viruses.
Philips air purifiers create circulation in an indoor environment, which draws air through its filters and chapters viruses together with other pollutants as small as 0.003 microns.
Viruses can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak or breathe. These particles range in size from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols.
The virus will lose viability since there is no host cell inside the filters.
An independent study from the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany demonstrated that the use of portable air purifiers can help reduce aerosol levels in a classroom. Based on the experimental findings and subsequent theoretical modelling, the investigators conclude that air purifiers are an important additional measure of precaution.
The Clean Air Delivery Rate is the global standard for measuring how much air (m3) a purifier
can clean in a certain amount of time. So, the higher the CADR, the faster the purification.
Airflow only measures wind speed, so it only tells us how much air is coming out. What airflow
does not tell us is how clean that air is. This is why CADR is the right metric to use when choosing your purifier.
The AC2889/10 performs best in German Stiwa Tests because we engineer and optimize our products for high CADR.
In sleep mode, the air purifier operates in near silence so you can concentrate on your work.
Philips air purifiers display a message when the filter needs to be changed. It’s quick and easy, and they last up to 3 years.
Philips air purifiers have a number of speed settings to fit your specific setup or needs. Also, they use the same amount of energy as a standard light-bulb, so you can use them 24/7.
With a team of more than 100 scientists, doctors and engineers working in air purification, Philips has a long-standing heritage in health tech and has become one of the global leaders in air purifiers.
*Source: Euromonitor International Ltd; Consumer Appliances 2020 ed; “leading” defined as top 10 brands by volume sales; 2019 data.
Certified allergy-friendly. Philips air purifiers fit the needs
of allergy sufferers.
After the rapid rise and global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor air quality is taking on a new dimension. Right now, more and more people are becoming aware of the quality of the air they breathe - at home, in the office or at school. In addition to COVID-19 preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing masks, and personal hygiene protocols, air purifiers can be an effective part of the protection plan to curb breath droplet transmission. The health company Philips offers different air purifiers, depending on the room size and requirements, that filter viruses, bacteria, allergens and house dust.
The Society for Aerosol Research has published a position paper with 185 international experts 5 in order to clearly illustrate and explain the term “aerosol” 6 , which is currently used so frequently, 6 as well as the relevant aerosol processes. The GAeF is thus making a contribution to coping with the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by contributing to the understanding of possible transmission routes. As part of this research, in addition to smear infection and droplet infection, aerosol transmission has been discussed as an important route of infection for some time.
For years there’s been a rising trend in indoor air quality awareness. People are becoming more conscious of the air they breathe - whether at home, work or school. The rapid rise and global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 have increased that awareness.
Philips air purifiers are designed to provide best-in-class air cleaning performance for everyday, real-world consumer situations. They are intended for indoor use with high activity, e.g. In kitchens and living rooms at home, in schools, in classrooms, in the workplace, in restaurants, in retail stores, etc. For optimal performance, an air purifier must provide a high rate of air purification (as measured by CADR according to industry standards). At Philips, we optimize our products to achieve a higher CADR with the aim of increasing protection against dangerous small particles, allergens and aerosols containing viruses. CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate and is a direct function of filter efficiency and air flow.
The filter efficiency is measured as the fraction of particle separation at a certain particle size. At Philips, we measure filter efficiency down to 0.3 µm (estimated most difficult particle size) and down to 0.003 µm (smallest measurable particle size). Air flow is measured by the flow of air through the filter and is maximized when the resistance to air flow through the filter is less.
HEPA-13 / H13 is a well-known industry standard for air filters that follow the EU standard EN1822. Certified HEPA-13 filters guarantee 99.95% air purification of the most difficult particles to filter (MPPS, according to the European standard). MPPS stands for “most penetrating particle size”, in other words, this is the most difficult particle size to filter in any filter (not necessarily the smallest particle size). However, the HEPA-13 standard has some important limitations. One of them is that it does not take into account the air purification rate (measured by CADR according to industry standards), which is arguably much more important in everyday, real-world consumer situations.
The NanoProtect HEPA filters from Philips offer a filter efficiency of 99.97% at 0.3 µm. The faster the air cleaning rate (CADR), the better the protection against dangerous small particles, allergens and aerosols from viruses. On this basis, it is expected that NanoProtect HEPA filters will do a better job in everyday, real consumer situations than conventional HEPA-13 certified filters. They clean the air faster with a more optimal size, lower energy consumption and lower material costs and thus lower the total cost of ownership for our consumers.
