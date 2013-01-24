Garment Steamers

  • 2-year warranty

      The easy way to look your best every day

      StyleTouch Pure

      Handheld garment steamer

      The powerful StyleTouch Pure refreshes any garment effortlessly — no ironing board required. It’s safe to use on even the most delicate fabrics, with a brush attachment for deeper steam penetration on thicker clothing. 
      Our most powerful handheld clothes steamer*
      Works both vertically and horizontally for effortless results
      Now with Quick Calc Release for easy descaling

      Why a steamer?

      A clothes steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, quick touch-ups and tricky to iron items
      Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning — and no ironing board required. And it does more than just keep you looking your best. Steam removes odors and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again.

      How to steam your clothes

       

      New to steaming? It’s easy and fast. And with a few tips from the experts, you’ll be steaming your clothes with ease. From silk to cashmere – from jackets to pleats.

          Powerful handheld steamer

          A strong, continuous flow of steam penetrates deeply, to remove creases effortlessly. StyleTouch Pure generates more steam than other handheld steamers — with an output of up to 30 g/min.

          *Measurement is done using a sequence of 10 seconds steaming, 15 seconds resting in the course of 150 seconds.
          Vertical and horizontal steaming

          Hold StyleTouch Pure upright to steam hanging clothes with ease. For cuffs, collars or stubborn creases, simply lay your garment on any flat surface. Then tip the steamer horizontally for a crisp, smooth finish — no spills, no drips, no loss of steam.
          The first handheld with Quick Calc release

          Descaling is key to long, reliable performance. Our innovative PureSteam technology stops scale from taking hold — with Quick Calc Release for easy disposal. 
          Find the best garment steamer for you

          Steam&Go

          $99.00*
          Handheld garment steamer
          EasyTouch Plus

          $129.00*
          Garment Steamer
          EasyTouch Plus

          $199.00*
          Garment Steamer
          ClearTouch Air

          $399.00*
          Garment Steamer
          Power
          • 1000W
          • 1200W
          • 1500W
          • 100W

          Continuous steam
          • 20 g/min
          • 24 g/min
          • up to 30 g/min
          • 42 g/min

          Water tank
          • 60 ml, detachable
          • 60 ml, detachable
          • 200 ml, detachable
          • 1200 ml, detachable

          Steaming autonomy
          • 1 garment
          • 1 garment
          • 3 garment
          • 1 garment

          Steam plate
          • Plastic
          • SmartFlow Heated plate
          • SmartFlow Heated plate
          • SmartFlow Gold steam plate

          Special Technology
          • -
          • Horizantal & Vertical Steaming
          • Horizantal & Vertical Steaming
          • PureSteam technology
          • AirStretch Technology

          Accessories
          • Brush
          • Brush, Storage pouch
          • Brush, StyleMat support accessory
          • Garment hanger, Glove for extra protection, Pleat maker, ShoulderFit hanger
