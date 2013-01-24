Home
    NutriU app

      Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes.


      Want to make the most of your Philips Airfryer? Then you need the NutriU-app. The recipe app loaded with the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations. Search hundreds of Airfryer recipes in the recipe finder, share your culinary creations and get ideas and inspiration from our community.

       

      Download the NutriU-app for easy Airfryer recipes.
      2000+

      Recipes

      4.5/5

      Rating & Reviews 

      91K

      Monthly active users

      Get inspired by easy Airfryer recipes for chicken, fries, pizza, vegetables and even dessert.

      • Starter & snacks
        Spring salad with grilled asparagus, tomato and feta

        Spring salad with grilled asparagus, tomato and feta

        Looking for a healthy and easy meal? Look no further than this Spring salad with grilled asparagus, tomato and feta. You only need 8 ingredients! Just 15 minutes from start to finish - perfect for an easy weeknight meal or a holiday dinner!

        Servings 2 servings
        Preparation time 14 minutes
        Cooking time: 7 minutes

        View recipe
        More :
        Vegetarian
        Gluten-free
      • Desserts & baked goods
        Fitness Bread

        Fitness Bread

        If you like bread, you’ll love our healthy homemade bread suggestion that uses hearty ingredients, like rye and nut flours. It’s much more satisfying to eat homemade bread made in your kitchen that fills your home with the warm fragrance of baking. And if you haven’t made your own bread before, now is a great time to start something new.

        Servings 4 servings
        Preparation time 60 m
        Cooking time: 60 minutes

        View recipe
        More :
        Vegetarian
        Dairy-free
        Lactose-free
        Vegan
      • Main courses
        Honey & Lemon chicken filled with zucchini

        Honey & Lemon chicken filled with zucchini

        For those who already love chicken. This recipe will quickly become a family favourite, served with a fresh green salad. Also a great recipe for getting the kids involved!

        Servings 4 servings
        Preparation time 24 min.
        Cooking time: 65 min.

        View recipe
        More :
        Nut-free
        Dairy-free
        Gluten-free
        Lactose-free

      See what others are cooking

      Sweet potato brownies

      Questions & Answers

      How do I download the NutriU-app?
      You can download the NutriU-app both on the Apple App Store and Google Play Apps. Simply click on the links above or open the relevant app store program on your device and search for NutriU.
      What kind of recipes can I find in the NutriU-app?
      The NutriU app contains hundreds of recipes for frying, baking, roasting and grilling. From French fries and fried chicken to bread and brownies, you can find recipes to suit any taste and diet.
      Can I upload new recipes to NutriU-app?
      Yes! If you cook up a tasty Airfryer recipe, you can save and upload it to your very own cookbook on the NutriU-app. Now, store all your favorite recipes in one handy location.
      Can I share my recipes with other NutriU-app users?
      Following and sharing content with other chefs is only available in the Netherlands, Germany,Austria, Switzerland  & Middle east at this time. You can still enjoy the full app functionality, including saving favorite recipes and creating your own recipes, in all other markets.

      Download the NutriU-app 
      All the best Airfryer recipes at your fingertips.

