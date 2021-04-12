My Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max has low suction power
The filter is clogged
For optimal cleaning power, please follow the steps below to clean the filter:
1. Remove the dust bucket from the appliance
2. Take the filter out from where is located underneath the dust bucket
Note: This filter consists of a regular filter and a foam filter. The regular filter cannot be washed. The foam part can be washed with water.
3. Separate the foam filter from the regular filter
4. Wash the foam filter with water and wait until it is fully dry
Note: The foam filter needs to be fully dry before you can place it back in the appliance.
5. Clean the regular filter by tapping it
6. Put the regular filter and foam filter together and place it back to the dust bucket
The roller brush is stuck
In order to solve this, please follow the steps below for cleaning the brush of your vacuum cleaner:
1. Switch off the appliance
2. Turn the nozzle upside down
3. Take the roller brush out by switching the flip (see the image 2 below)
4. Use a pair of scissors to cut the hairs, threads, and other dirt that have collected around the roller brush (see the image 3 below)
5. Insert the roller brush back in the nozzle (see the image 4 below)
The dust bucket is full
For optimal performance, follow the steps below:
1. Switch off the appliance and take the dust bucket out of the appliance
2. Open the dust bucket
3. Empty the dust bucket into the thrash can
4. Clean the inside of dust bucket with a damp cloth
Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.