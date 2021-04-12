Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Products
    FC6728/01 SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
    Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
    View product

    SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6728/01

    My Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max has low suction power

    If your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max or SpeedPro Max Aqua has low suction power, please find our troubleshooting advice below.

    The filter is clogged

    If the filter of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max is dirty, this may affect the performance of your cordless vacuum.

    For optimal cleaning power, please follow the steps below to clean the filter:

    1. Remove the dust bucket from the appliance
    2. Take the filter out from where is located underneath the dust bucket 
    Note:     This filter consists of a regular filter and a foam filter. The regular filter cannot be washed. The foam part can be washed with water.
    3. Separate the foam filter from the regular filter
    4. Wash the foam filter with water and wait until it is fully dry
    Note: The foam filter needs to be fully dry before you can place it back in the appliance.
    5. Clean the regular filter by tapping it 
    6. Put the regular filter and foam filter together and place it back to the dust bucket
     

    The roller brush is stuck

    Dirt or hair can get trapped under the brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max. This may cause the roller brush to get stuck. 

    In order to solve this, please follow the steps below for cleaning the brush of your vacuum cleaner:

    1. Switch off the appliance
    2. Turn the nozzle upside down 
    3. Take the roller brush out by switching the flip (see the image 2 below)
    4. Use a pair of scissors to cut the hairs, threads, and other dirt that have collected around the roller brush (see the image 3 below)
    5. Insert the roller brush back in the nozzle (see the image 4 below)
     

    The dust bucket is full

    If the dust bucket is full, the performance of your cordless vacuum may decrease.
    For optimal performance, follow the steps below:

    1. Switch off the appliance and take the dust bucket out of the appliance
    2. Open the dust bucket 
    3. Empty the dust bucket into the thrash can
    4. Clean the inside of dust bucket with a damp cloth

    Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
     

    Other issues

    Performance (2)
    Product Usage and Results (1)

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      *Discount is only applicable with a min. spend of $100, and not applicable to HD9860/91, HX9924/46, SP9860/13, PSG9050/26, EP3246/70, FC6904/61, GC350, and GC362. Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Extended warranty on selected products

      Easy access to product support

      Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      Maestro - payment method

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns
      About Philips
      Contact us