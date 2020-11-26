Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Black Friday is coming! Sign up now!
    days
    hours
    minutes
    seconds
    Black Friday Sale 27 – 30 Nov Shop now!
    Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i

    Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosol from the air

    Explore full range of purifiers
    ribbon
    Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i

    Be the first to review this item

    AC3033/30

    Clean, allergen-free air in minutes

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosol from the air

    Removes 99.97% of ultrafine particles*

    Certified allergy friendly by ECARF
    Connected to Clean Home+ App, including voice control via Siri and Alexa

    Real-time air quality feedback

    Philips shop price
    *From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCL aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1

    Take care of the airborne allergens that can sneak into your home

    We all spend a lot of our time indoors but did you know that the air in our homes is often 2–5 times more polluted than outdoor air?

    Removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003um**

    (800 times smaller than PM2.5 or smaller than the smallest known virus)
    The Philips air purifier makes sure your indoor air is clean at just the touch of a button and removes up to 99.9%* of viruses and aerosols from the air. Everyday activities like playing with pets, making the bed and bringing fresh flowers indoors can all release allergens into the air. With 24,000 breaths taken every day, better air quality helps prevent or alleviate allergies, asthma and respiratory issues.

    * Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).

    * An air purifier by itself does not protect against COVID-19 but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency)

    Philips Air Purifier Series 4000i, AC4236/10, indoor air pollution video

    Safeguard the air in your home

    Intelligent sensing and automatic purification

    Smart air quality sensor continuously scans the indoor air 1000 times per second to detect and remove indoor air pollutants, including ultrafine particles, dust, pollen, gases, bacteria and viruses.

    Real-time air quality monitoring

    The intuitive digital display shows real time indoor air quality levels including; allergen, particle and gas levels on screen. Also control and monitor your air quality wherever you are using the Clean Home+ App.

    Fast and efficient 360 air purification

    360 degree airflow enables fast purification in large spaces. Purify the air in a room of 20m2 in less than 8 minutes.

    Quiet as a whisper

    In sleep mode, display lights are dimmed and the purifier operates in near silence (as low as 34db) for undisturbed sleep — certificated by Quiet Mark.

    If you like this, you might also like

    See all products

    Watch Philips Air Purifier 3000i in real-time

    Philips Air Purifier Series 4000i, AC4236/10, allergen free video

    What others are saying about Philips Air Purifier 3000i

    Be the first to review this item

    Frequently Asked Questions

    What is an Air Purifier?


    Philips Air Purifiers actively monitor and clean the air in your home by trapping 99.97% of particles* that pass through the filter. They remove the most common allergens, including mold spores, pollen, dust mites and pet dander.
     

     * Particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air that passes through the filter. Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1).
     

    How does an Air Purifier work?

     

    The Philips Air Purifier’s multi-layer filtration system is one reason why it’s so effective. First, a pre-filter removes large particles, then an active carbon filter removes odors and VOCs.* Finally, a True HEPA filter removes smaller particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns**. The result is a superior filtration system that provides cleaner air. 
     

    * Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1). Does not reduce or absorb carbon monoxide gas. Keep gas appliances well ventilated.

    ** From air that passes through the filter.
     

    What is Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)?

     

    The effectiveness of an air purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That’s the purifier’s maximum airflow (how much does it process) times its efficiency (how much does it capture). The higher the CADR, the better.

    What does Air purifiers filter?

     

    Did you know that the air in your home can have 2 to 5 times more allergens  and pollutants than outdoor air?  Philips Air Purifiers capture and remove from the air 99.97% of all allergens that pass through. That’s pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, smoke, bacteria or viruses as small as 0.3 microns. Our Air purifiers removes:


    Mold spores, pollen, dust mites, odor, fine particles, bacteria and viruses, pet dander, dust, ultra-fine particles, TVOCs.
     

    What does connectivity mean?

     

    Using the CleanHome+ App you can control your air purifier anywhere, anytime. Check the air quality in the app to get reassurance wherever you are, and to compare your indoor air quality with the outdoor air quality.

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.