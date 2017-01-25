  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    airfryer xxl

    Fry, roast, bake, & grill as you like
    100% Taste, 90% less fat*  

    Fry, roast, bake, & grill as you like
    100% Taste, 90% less fat*

    Airfryer XXL

    Smart

    Sense

    Airfryer XXL
    Airfryer XXL

    Avance

    Collection​
    Airfryer XXL
    Airfryer Avance

    Essential Range

    Airfryer XL

      Be the first to review this item

      Airfryer XXL Smart Sense for maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly

      Smart Sensing technology

      Rapid air technology -> 1.5 times faster than oven, no pre-heating time needed

      Fat Removal technology

      Versatile: Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat

      XXL capacity, bigger baking tray, up to 6 servings

      The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing technology, it is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes.  Select and enjoy every bite!

      Airfryer Premium XXL sideview

      HD9870/20

      Smart Sensing technology

      The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose your favourite food type and press the button to cook. The Smart Sensing technology automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless perfect results.

      Watch Airfryer Premium XXL in action

      Airfryer Premium XXL video
      New family-size baking dish

      Stylish Design

      Introducing the Star White Champagne colour Smart Sensing XXL model.

      Philips NutriU app, smart app for recipes

      1.5 times faster than oven, no pre-heating needed

      Compared to French fries and chicken drumsticks in a conventional oven

      New family-size baking dish

      XXL capacity, bigger baking tray, up to 6 servings

      The Philips premium range of Airfryers are the best performing Airfryers with high wattage, XXL Capacity and perfect crispy results. It is powerful, fast and efficient. With the new baking accessory, you can now cook family size dishes including 4 servings of Lagsane, 8 servings of cake & one pot meal to enjoy it throughout the week. The variety of recipes you can cook with this airfryer makes it your best daily cooking companion.

      Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat!

      You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

      Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat
      Smart chef programs for popular dishes

      Smart chef programs for popular dishes

      Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. With just one touch, cook fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish using your Airfryer XXL. 

      Philips NutriU app, smart app for recipes

      Exclusive NutriU app

      Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

      Download NutriU app

      Fat Removal technology for delicious, healthy results

      Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat*

       

      * Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min

      Philips Airfryer, Fat Removal technology
      Philips Airfryer, dishwasher safe parts

      Easy to clean with QuickClean and dishwasher-safe parts

      Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

      Looking for a different Philips Airfryer?

      See all Philips Airfryers

      See all Airfryers ›
      Accessories to Philips Airfryer

      Find accessories ›

      What others say about Airfryer Premium XXL

      Be the first to review this item

      Frequently Asked Questions

      How do Airfryers work?

       

      Air fryers from Philips have a special floor design, which allows for the hot air to be swirled up again and create an even cooking effect. Perfect for everyone who likes fast, delicious results.

      What is Keep warm mode?

      With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

      What is Fat Removal technology?

      Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat. Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food.

      Are Airfryers really worth it?

      If you are conscious about your diet, you probably want to avoid unnecessary fat when cooking. A hot air fryer is hence a good alternative to a deep fryer that’s using fat. In addition to this, air fryers don’t produce any nasty frying smells and you don’t have to worry about the disposal of old cooking oil. Even cleaning is easier with a hot air fryer – all removable parts are usually dishwasher-safe.

      Download the

      NutriU app

      Find recipes, tips and recommendations

      Upload and share your own recipes

      Get inspired and make delicous meals and drinks

      Download the app for free:

      NutriU App Store
      NutriU Google Play

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *

      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

      What does this mean?

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.