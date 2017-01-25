Search terms
The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing technology, it is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!
The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose your favourite food type and press the button to cook. The Smart Sensing technology automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless perfect results.
Stylish Design
Introducing the Star White Champagne colour Smart Sensing XXL model.
1.5 times faster than oven, no pre-heating needed
Compared to French fries and chicken drumsticks in a conventional oven
XXL capacity, bigger baking tray, up to 6 servings
The Philips premium range of Airfryers are the best performing Airfryers with high wattage, XXL Capacity and perfect crispy results. It is powerful, fast and efficient. With the new baking accessory, you can now cook family size dishes including 4 servings of Lagsane, 8 servings of cake & one pot meal to enjoy it throughout the week. The variety of recipes you can cook with this airfryer makes it your best daily cooking companion.
Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat!
You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
Smart chef programs for popular dishes
Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. With just one touch, cook fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish using your Airfryer XXL.
Exclusive NutriU app
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
Fat Removal technology for delicious, healthy results
Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat* * Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
* Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
Easy to clean with QuickClean and dishwasher-safe parts
Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.
HD9860/91
HD9654/91
HD9200/91
Air fryers from Philips have a special floor design, which allows for the hot air to be swirled up again and create an even cooking effect. Perfect for everyone who likes fast, delicious results.
With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat. Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food.
If you are conscious about your diet, you probably want to avoid unnecessary fat when cooking. A hot air fryer is hence a good alternative to a deep fryer that’s using fat. In addition to this, air fryers don’t produce any nasty frying smells and you don’t have to worry about the disposal of old cooking oil. Even cleaning is easier with a hot air fryer – all removable parts are usually dishwasher-safe.
