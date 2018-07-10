  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Steam Generator Irons
    Placeholder
    No 1 logo

      Ultra-light and powerful steam generator iron

      Ironing clothes just got faster and easier

      Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generating iron
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $499.00
      Steam Generator Iron Features

      PerfectCare Expert Plus
      Steam generator iron

      Be the first to review this item

      If you are thinking about upgrading your iron, PerfectCare Expert Plus is the best steam generator iron for you. PerfectCare Expert Plus has ultra light iron and powerful steam for easier and faster ironing.
      • Guaranteed no burns, thanks to OptimalTemp technology.

       

      • Ultra-light iron that glides over your garments with ease, for amazing results without practically no effort.

       

      • Ultimate wrinkle removal steam generator iron delivers powerful, continuous steam to smooth your tough creases.

       

      • Iron faster and longer with a large 1.8L detachable tank that lets you iron more clothes before refilling the water tank.

      PerfectCare Expert Plus
      Steam generator iron

      Be the first to review this item

      Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generating iron
      Ultra-light iron
      OptimalTEMP technology
      Ultimate wrinkle removal
      1.8L detachable tank
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $499.00
      Steam Generator Iron Features

      Signup to get 30% off

      By signing up to create an account you will get a unique information, exclusive deals and your personal discount code.
      Sign up now

      Signup to get 30% off

      By signing up to create an account you will get a unique information, exclusive deals and your personal discount code.
      Sign up now

      Enjoy ultimate crease removal

       

      This steam generator iron produces powerful continuous steam so you can easily iron clothes and smooth out tough creases. It can quickly press fabrics to make your creases effortlessly disappear. 
      video thumbnail

      Enjoy ultimate crease removal

       

      This steam generator iron produces powerful continuous steam so you can easily iron clothes and smooth out tough creases. It can quickly press fabrics to make your creases effortlessly disappear. 

      Guaranteed no burns

       

      No burns, no shine. No temperature settings needed with OptimalTEMP technology. We guarantee this steam generator iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. 
      video thumbnail

      Guaranteed no burns

       

      No temperature settings needed with OptimalTEMP technology. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      Ultra-lightweight iron


      The PerfectCare Expert Steam Generator Iron glides effortlessly over clothes. It is so light, it is super easy to steam fabrics vertically — from delicate silk blouses to hard-to-iron pieces like suit jackets.
      video thumbnail

      Ultra-lightweight iron

       

      Amazingly light, this iron glides effortlessly over clothes. It’s so light, it’s super easy to steam fabrics vertically — from delicate silk blouses to hard-to-iron pieces like suit jackets.

      Large detachable water tank

       

      For efficient ironing sessions, we designed PerfectCare Expert Plus with an 1.8 litre water tank so you'll have enough water to last for up to two hours of ironing. When it’s time to refill, just detach the tank and add water straight from the tap. It’s that easy!

      Large detachable water tank

       

      For efficient ironing sessions, we designed PerfectCare Expert Plus with a 1.8-litre water tank so you'll have enough water to last for up to two hours of ironing. When it’s time to refill, just detach the tank and add water straight from the tap. It’s that easy!

      Find the best steam generator iron for you

      PerfectCare Elite Plus

      FastCare

      PerfectCare Elite Plus

      Philips shop price
      $799.00*
      Steam generator iron
      Compare features
      PerfectCare Aqua Pro

      PerfectCare Performer

      PerfectCare Aqua Pro

      Philips shop price
      $599.00*
      Steam generator iron
      Compare features
      PerfectCare Aqua Pro

      PerfectCare Aqua Pro

      PerfectCare Aqua Pro

      Philips shop price
      $699.00*
      Steam generator iron
      Compare features

      Weight of iron + base
      • No
      • No
      • Yes

      OptimalTEMP
      • No
      • Yes
      • Yes

      Steam Pressure
      • Max 5.5 bar pump pressure
      • Max 6 bar pump pressure
      • Max 6.7 bar pressure

      Steam boost
      • 250 g steam boost
      • Up to 360 g steam boost
      • Up to 450 g steam boost

      Water tank type + capacity
      • 2.2L detachable water tank
      • 1.8L detachable water tank
      • 2.5L fixed water tank

      Soleplate
      • SteamGlide Ceramic
      • SteamGlide Plus
      • T-ionic Glide

      Safety auto off
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes

      Easy De-Calc/Smart Calc Clean
      • Silent Steam
      • No
      • Yes
      * Suggested retail price
      Ironing for a large family? Discover more powerful irons
      Calc-descale your steam generator, easy descaling, limescale

      Keep your steam generator iron in top shape for years

       

      Thanks to our Easy De-Calc system, you can easily keep your steam generator iron performing at its best for years.


      When its time to descale, your iron will tell you with an indicator light. Simply turn the Easy De-Calc knob to remove it, and tilt your product towards the sink to let the water and scale particles flow out.

      Are you ready to buy PerfectCare Expert Plus steam generator iron?

      Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generating iron
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $499.00
      Steam Generator Iron Features
      Incredibly light iron and powerful steam for speed and comfort
      No burns guaranteed, with no temperature settings required thanks to OptimalTEMP technology
      The ultimate crease removal with 7.5 bar pressure and  up to 520g steam boost, 120g/min continuous steam (based on the model selected)
      1.8L large detachable water tank for easy refilling
      Our best gliding & scratch-resistance steam generator soleplate

      Signup to get 30% off

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.