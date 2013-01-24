Other items in the box
- Smart leveling wall bracket
- RF antenna cable
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- Optional accessories: Matching stand ST569954
Every night a premiere
Be blown away by movies the way they’re meant to be seen. The ultrawide TV matches perfectly the 21:9 (2.39:1) movie format and comes to life with immersive Ambilight. Make every night a premiere at your place. See all benefits
Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 3. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen further by projecting a glow of light from the back of the screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight adjusts automatically the colour and brightness of the light surrounding the TV to match with the picture, creating an immersive viewing experience. With Ambilight Spectra 3 movies truly come to life!
Experience unrivalled sharpness and clarity with Perfect Pixel HD Engine. Each pixel of the picture is enhanced to better match the surrounding pixels, resulting in a more natural picture. The result is a unique combination of sharpness, natural detail, vivid colors superior contrast and smooth natural motion whatever you are watching. Clean and razor sharp images result from artifact and noise detection and reduction in all content sources - from multimedia to standard TV.
Experience a rich selection of online services with Net TV. Enjoy movies, pictures, infotainment and other online content directly on your TV whenever you like. Simply connect your home theater directly to your home network through the ethernet connection, and navigate and select what you want to watch with the remote control. The Philips menu gives you access to popular Net TV services fitted for your TV screen. Additionally, with the DLNA certified PC network you can watch videos or access pictures stored on your computer using your remote control.
Enjoy the action without any judder. Perfect Natural Motion estimates motion in the picture and corrects juddering movements in both broadcast and pre-recorded movie material (including 1080p movies and 24p True Cinema on Blu-ray and DVD). The result is even smoother and quieter pictures with excellent sharpness. Enjoy motion performance that surpasses cinema quality!
Enjoy extreme motion sharpness. The Philips 200Hz Clear LCD brings the response time of LCD TV to an incredible 1ms, so even with the fastest car chase scene you will be enthralled by the action, and not following the stretched car across the screen.
Most TVs have an aspect ratio of 16:9 (or 1.78:1) and a resolution of 1080p Full HD. Hollywood blockbusters, though, are usually filmed in 2.39:1 aspect ratio. With Philips new Cinema 21:9 TVs perfectly match the original movie format used by directors with a 21:9 (2.39:1) aspect ratio. So no matter which movie, you can now watch it in its original aspect ratio and without the black bars.
Enjoy the exceptional picture quality of Full HD sources like HDTV broadcast or Blu-ray on your Cinema 21:9. The unique movie format screen comes with 2560x1080p resolution, matching the 21:9 aspect ratio of the screen.
Net TV brings you a rich selection of videos from YouTube and other video websites. The videos are tailored to fit your TV screen, allowing you to sit back and enjoy online videos at an optimum quality.
DLNA PC network link lets you watch videos, view pictures and listen to music from your PC
Picture/Display
Ambilight
Supported Display Resolution
Sound
Loudspeakers
Convenience
Multimedia Applications
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Power
Dimensions
Accessories