    Cinema 21:9

    LCD TV

    56PFL9954H/98
    Every night a premiere
      Wi-Fi

      Cinema 21:9 LCD TV

      56PFL9954H/98
      Every night a premiere

      Be blown away by movies the way they’re meant to be seen. The ultrawide TV matches perfectly the 21:9 (2.39:1) movie format and comes to life with immersive Ambilight. Make every night a premiere at your place. See all benefits

      Cinema 21:9 LCD TV

      Cinema 21:9 LCD TV

        Every night a premiere

        with the 21:9 movie format and Ambilight

        • 142 cm (56")
        • Full HD 1080p
        • digital TV
        Ambilight Spectra 3 for an immersive viewing experience

        Ambilight Spectra 3 for an immersive viewing experience

        Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 3. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen further by projecting a glow of light from the back of the screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight adjusts automatically the colour and brightness of the light surrounding the TV to match with the picture, creating an immersive viewing experience. With Ambilight Spectra 3 movies truly come to life!

        Perfect Pixel HD Engine for unrivalled sharpness and clarity

        Perfect Pixel HD Engine for unrivalled sharpness and clarity

        Experience unrivalled sharpness and clarity with Perfect Pixel HD Engine. Each pixel of the picture is enhanced to better match the surrounding pixels, resulting in a more natural picture. The result is a unique combination of sharpness, natural detail, vivid colors superior contrast and smooth natural motion whatever you are watching. Clean and razor sharp images result from artifact and noise detection and reduction in all content sources - from multimedia to standard TV.

        Philips Net TV with Wi-Fi for online services on your TV

        Philips Net TV with Wi-Fi for online services on your TV

        Experience a rich selection of online services with Net TV. Enjoy movies, pictures, infotainment and other online content directly on your TV whenever you like. Simply connect your home theater directly to your home network through the ethernet connection, and navigate and select what you want to watch with the remote control. The Philips menu gives you access to popular Net TV services fitted for your TV screen. Additionally, with the DLNA certified PC network you can watch videos or access pictures stored on your computer using your remote control.

        Perfect Natural Motion for ultra smooth Full HD movies

        Perfect Natural Motion for ultra smooth Full HD movies

        Enjoy the action without any judder. Perfect Natural Motion estimates motion in the picture and corrects juddering movements in both broadcast and pre-recorded movie material (including 1080p movies and 24p True Cinema on Blu-ray and DVD). The result is even smoother and quieter pictures with excellent sharpness. Enjoy motion performance that surpasses cinema quality!

        200 Hz Clear LCD*, 1 ms performance: superb motion sharpness

        200 Hz Clear LCD*, 1 ms performance: superb motion sharpness

        Enjoy extreme motion sharpness. The Philips 200Hz Clear LCD brings the response time of LCD TV to an incredible 1ms, so even with the fastest car chase scene you will be enthralled by the action, and not following the stretched car across the screen.

        Cinema 21:9 movie aspect ratio, no black bars bottom and top

        Cinema 21:9 movie aspect ratio, no black bars bottom and top

        Most TVs have an aspect ratio of 16:9 (or 1.78:1) and a resolution of 1080p Full HD. Hollywood blockbusters, though, are usually filmed in 2.39:1 aspect ratio. With Philips new Cinema 21:9 TVs perfectly match the original movie format used by directors with a 21:9 (2.39:1) aspect ratio. So no matter which movie, you can now watch it in its original aspect ratio and without the black bars.

        Full HD LCD display, with a 2560 x 1080p resolution

        Enjoy the exceptional picture quality of Full HD sources like HDTV broadcast or Blu-ray on your Cinema 21:9. The unique movie format screen comes with 2560x1080p resolution, matching the 21:9 aspect ratio of the screen.

        Enjoy a rich selection of web videos from YouTube and others

        Net TV brings you a rich selection of videos from YouTube and other video websites. The videos are tailored to fit your TV screen, allowing you to sit back and enjoy online videos at an optimum quality.

        DLNA PC network link for watching videos from your computer

        DLNA PC network link lets you watch videos, view pictures and listen to music from your PC

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          • 2.39:1
          • 21:9
          Viewing angle
          176º (H) / 176º (V)
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          56  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          142  cm
          Display screen type
          LCD Full HD UW-UXGA Act.matrix
          Panel resolution
          2560x1080p
          Picture enhancement
          • Perfect Pixel HD Engine
          • Perfect Natural Motion
          • Perfect Contrast
          • Perfect Colors
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Active Control + Light sensor
          • Jagged Line Suppression
          • Progressive scan
          • 1080p 24/25/30Hz processing
          • 1080p 50/60Hz processing
          • 200Hz Clear LCD*
          • Scanning backlight
          Screen enhancement
          Anti-Reflection coated screen
          Color processing
          2250 trillion colors 17bit RGB
          Color cabinet
          Black glass decofront with black backcover

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Features
          • Ambilight Spectra 3
          • Lounge light mode
          Dimming Function
          Manual and via Light Sensor
          Ambilight light system
          LED wide color

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 25, 30Hz

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 12W RMS (4 ohm @ 7% THD)
          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveler
          • Digital Signal Processing
          • Dynamic Bass Enhancement
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Sound System
          BBE

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          4
          Loudspeaker types
          • 2 integrated subwoofers
          • 2x Dome tweeter

        • Convenience

          Child Protection
          Child Lock+Parental Control
          Connection Enhancement
          Easy link
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto Program Naming
          • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
          • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
          • Autostore
          • Fine Tuning
          • PLL Digital Tuning
          • Plug & Play
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • Delta Volume per preset
          • Graphical User Interface
          • On Screen Display
          • Program List
          • Settings assistant Wizard
          • Side Control
          • Connectivity assistant
          • Automatic setup wizard
          • Demo mode
          • Onscreen Usermanual
          • Touch control buttons
          • Favorite program selection
          • Iconic home sceen
          • Mozaïc channel grid
          Picture in Picture
          Text dual screen
          Remote Control
          • DVD
          • DVD-R
          • Sat
          • STB (Set-Top Box)
          • Universal
          • HTS (Home Theater System)
          Remote control type
          RC4495
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • 4:3
          • Auto Format
          • Movie expand 16:9
          • Subtitle and Heading Shift
          • Super Zoom
          • Widescreen
          • unscaled (1080p dot by dot)
          • Cinema 21:9
          • Cinema 21:9 subtitle-shift
          Teletext
          1200 page Hypertext
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          Multimedia
          • Digital media reader (browser)
          • USB autobreak-in
          • DLNA media Browser
          • Net TV services
          Smart mode
          • Game
          • Cinema
          • Personal
          • Power saver
          • Standard
          • Vivid

        • Multimedia Applications

          Multimedia connections
          • Ethernet-UTP5
          • USB
          • Wi-Fi 802.11g (built in)
          Playback Formats
          • MP3
          • WMA v2 up to v9.2
          • Slideshow files (.alb)
          • JPEG Still pictures
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • AVI
          • H.264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-Progam-stream PAL
          • WMV9/VC1

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Input
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • SECAM
          • PAL
          Tuner bands
          • Hyperband
          • S-Channel
          • UHF
          • VHF

        • Connectivity

          Ext 1 Scart
          • Audio L/R
          • CVBS in
          • RGB
          Ext 2 Scart
          • Audio L/R
          • CVBS in
          • RGB
          Ext 3
          • YPbPr
          • Audio L/R in
          • VGA PC-in
          Front / Side connections
          • HDMI v1.3
          • S-video in
          • CVBS in
          • Audio L/R in
          • Headphone Out
          • USB
          PC network link
          DLNA 1.0 certified
          Other connections
          • Analog audio Left/Right out
          • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
          • Common Interface
          HDMI 1
          HDMI v1.3
          HDMI 2
          HDMI v1.3
          HDMI 3
          HDMI v1.3
          HDMI 4
          HDMI v1.3
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • EasyLink
          • Pixel Plus link (Philips)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby

        • Power

          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 35 °C
          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V +/- 10%
          Power consumption (typical)
          240  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.15 W

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1418  mm
          Set Height
          691  mm
          Set Depth
          105  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          745  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          324  mm
          Stand width
          550  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          50  kg
          Product weight
          31.9  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          37.4  kg
          Box width
          1550  mm
          Box height
          994  mm
          Box depth
          362  mm
          VESA wall mount compatible
          400 x 400 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Smart leveling wall bracket
          • RF antenna cable
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          Optional accessories
          Matching stand ST569954

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Smart leveling wall bracket
        • RF antenna cable
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Optional accessories: Matching stand ST569954

            • 200Hz Clear LCD displays 200 scenes per second by combining advanced 100Hz technology with scanning backlight @ 50% dutycycle.
            • 8 days EPG, service not available in all countries
            • Net TV, service offering is dependent on country and subject to terms of use.

