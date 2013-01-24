Search terms
Simple and compact design
Simple design, which is also compact and thin, allows easy installation of different types of doors. Automatic locking, as well as remote controlling, etc. provide you with a better smart life. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
Smart rim lock
Multiple choices as fingerprint, PIN code, key tag, remote control, mechanical key, and app meet different unlocking needs and allow users to enjoy a smart and convenient door opening experience.
Philips 5100 employs fully automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop up after closing the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alert to remind you of the door lock status.
When visitors or cleaners come while you are not at home, you can set a one-time password in advance, and it will become invalid after being used. There is no need to change the master PIN code frequently, which eliminates the hassle of resetting the PIN code(s).
The simple and compact design allows easy installation for home, studio, office, etc., which is widely suitable for installation on both inside and outside doors, which could also ensure a private space.
Featured 32-digit hidden PIN code technology, Philips 5100 allows you to enter any random number combination to get identified and unlock the door as long as there is a consecutive input of the real password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and safeguard your real password.
Design & Appearance
Installation
Power Specification