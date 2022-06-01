Search terms

    1000 Series

    Steam Iron

    DST1020/30
    Fast and convenient
      Fast and convenient

      1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills. See all benefits

      1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills. See all benefits

      1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills. See all benefits

      1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills. See all benefits

        Fast and convenient

        Less water refills required*

        • Non-stick soleplate
        • Variable steam setting
        • Up to 90g of steam boost
        • Kills 99.99% bacteria**
        • Calc-clean
        Power up to 1800W

        Power up to 1800W

        Power up to 1800W enabling constant high steam output

        Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost

        Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost

        Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost for fast crease removal.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Large water tank requires you less refills

        Large water tank requires you less refills

        250ml water tank lets you iron more garments with less refills

        Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

        Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

        The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

        Easy temperature control

        Easy temperature control

        An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

        Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

        Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

        The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

        Calc-clean solution

        Calc-clean solution

        Calc-clean for extending irons life

        Eco Mode for reduced power consumption

        Eco Mode for reduced power consumption

        Eco Mode for reduced power consumption for cost saving and sustainability.

        Remove 99.99% bacteria** in 10 seconds

        Remove 99.99% bacteria** in 10 seconds

        1000 Series removes 99.99% bacteria** from your garments in as little as 10 seconds

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          250ml
          Control
          Variable steam settings
          Fast heat-up
          Less than 45 secs

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Self-clean

        • Crease removal

          Steam boost
          Up to 90g
          Continuous steam
          20g/min

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          Non-stick
          Slim tip
          Button groove

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240V
          Product dimensions
          26.0 x 11.1 x 13.6 cm
          Power
          1800W
          Cord length
          1.6 m
          Product weight
          0.86 kg

        • Guarantee

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Power

          On mode (ECO mode)
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • *compared to Philips Featherlight Plus
            • **Tested externally on cotton fabric on E.Coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, 10 sec. steaming time.

