    3000 Series

    Steam iron

    DST3010/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    Powerful steam to tackle every crease
      -{discount-value}

      3000 Series Steam iron

      DST3010/30
      Overall Rating / 5

      Powerful steam to tackle every crease

      Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill.

      3000 Series Steam iron

      Powerful steam to tackle every crease

      Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill. See all benefits

      Powerful steam to tackle every crease

      Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill. See all benefits

      3000 Series Steam iron

      Powerful steam to tackle every crease

      Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill. See all benefits

        Powerful steam to tackle every crease

        Steamboost up to 140g

        • 2000 W power
        • 30g/min continuous steam
        • 140 g steam boost
        • Ceramic
        Steam boost up to 140 gram for extra power

        Steam boost up to 140 gram for extra power

        The strong steam boost gives you that extra power to penetrate deeper into the fabric and cut through the tough creases easily.

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for consistant performance

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for consistant performance

        Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

        2000 watt for fast heat-up

        2000 watt for fast heat-up

        Delivers fast warm-up and powerful performance.

        Smooth gliding ceramic soleplate

        Smooth gliding ceramic soleplate

        Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It does not stick to your garment, is scratch resistant and easy to keep clean.

        Our drip stop prevents water dripping on your garment

        Our drip stop prevents water dripping on your garment

        Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets, so you can iron with confidence at any temperature.

        Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

        Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

        With the vertical steam function you can refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

        Reach difficult places easily with the triple precision tip

        Reach difficult places easily with the triple precision tip

        The tip is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

        Iron more in one go with the 300ml water tank

        Iron more in one go with the 300ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Built-in Calc Clean Slider
          Yes
          Descaling and cleaning
          Yes

        • Powerful performance

          Steam boost
          Up to 140 gram
          Continuous steam
          30 g/min
          Power
          2000 W
          Ready to use
          35 sec.

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.9  m
          Soleplate
          Ceramic
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          32x13x16.2  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          12.1x14.3x29  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1.5  kg

