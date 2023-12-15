  • Our Kaki Bukit (Techlink) Service Centre will be open from 9am to 3pm on 28th Jan, and closed on 29th & 30th Jan. Normal hours (9am - 6pm) will resume on 31st Jan. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

      EP5547/90

      EP5547/90

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all Super-automatic espresso machines

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      EP5547/90
      - {discount-value}

      EP5547/90

      Total

      recurring payment

      Enjoy 20 hot and iced drinks at your fingertips

      Enjoy 20 hot and iced drinks at your fingertips

      Our 20 recipes range from warming drinks like espresso, milky lattes and cappuccinos, right through to cooling iced coffees. We've calibrated our brewing system so even iced coffees have the same delicious flavour as hot drinks.

      Create silky-smooth milk froth with the LatteGo milk system

      Create silky-smooth milk froth with the LatteGo milk system

      Our powerful cyclonic frothing technology lets you create silky-smooth milk froth at the touch of a button, even with plant-based milk alternatives.

      Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

      Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

      No more waiting for your machine to warm up. Our QuickStart function allows you to power up your machine and brew a coffee right away. Your machine will heat up based on the selected recipe.

      Enhanced flavour thanks to our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Enhanced flavour thanks to our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Bring out the full flavour of your beans with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Fine-tune the grind size using one of 12 settings, from fine to coarse.

      Get the perfect temperature, aroma and crema, cup after cup

      Get the perfect temperature, aroma and crema, cup after cup

      Our Aroma Extract system finds the ideal balance between temperature and aroma by keeping the water temperature between 90°C and 98°C, all while regulating the water flow rate.

      Even more flavour thanks to the extra shot function

      Even more flavour thanks to the extra shot function

      Enjoy more flavour without the bitterness by using our extra shot function. You can add it to any of our coffee recipes, except when using the pre-ground function.

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      Brew up to 5000 cups without having to descale using an AquaClean filter. It purifies water before brewing begins so your coffee tastes more flavoursome.

      Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

      Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

      Use one of five Eco Settings to reduce water and energy consumption, without compromising on coffee quality. Our 5500 series allows you to dim the main and cup lights earlier than the default time, use less water while rinsing, switch to standby mode more quickly or dim brightness.

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app.

      Select, customise and save drinks on the intuitive display

      Select, customise and save drinks on the intuitive display

      Our easy-to-use, intuitive display is your place to select a recipe and adjust the strength, coffee length and milk volume. Want to save your preferences? Save your drink in one of four user profiles.

      40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

      40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

      Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.

      Clean the LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

      Clean the LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

      With just two parts and no tubes, our milk system can be cleaned in under 10 seconds, in the dishwasher or under a tap. Philips doesn't offer automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Coffee type
        Fresh beans
        User involvement
        Touch of a button
        Product Type
        Full automatic espresso machine
        Drinks
        • Iced coffee, Travel Mug, Espresso Lungo, Ristretto, Flat white, Café au lait, Ice latte, Iced cappuccino, Americano with ice cubes, Ice-cold caffè crema, Ice-cold café au lait, Iced coffee latte, Espresso with ice cubes, Frothed milk
        • Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino, Latte macchiato, Hot water, Americano, Caffè crema, Caffè latte,
        Pre-programmed drinks
        20
        Number of servings
        2
        Pressure
        15 bar
        Built-in grinder
        Yes
        Grinder settings
        12
        Bean container capacity
        275g
        Milk frothing
        Yes
        Milk solution
        Latte Go
        Milk container
        0,26l
        Capacity Water tank
        1,8l
        Profiles
        4 + guest
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Technology
        Latte Go, Silent Brew, Quick Start
        Interface
        Intuitive TFT display
        Warranty
        2 years
        Connectivity
        No
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Energy Efficiency rating
        Class A
        Power
        1500W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number in pack
        1

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off timer
        Yes
        Safety certification
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        433mm
        Product Width
        246 mm
        Product Height
        371mm
        Product Weight
        8kg
        Package Length
        491,5mm
        Package Width
        287,5mm
        Package Height
        478mm
        Package Weight
        10-12,3kg

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        Tube with Lubricant
        Included Accessories 2
        Measuring Spoon
        Included Accessories 3
        Water Hardness Test Strip
        Related Accessories 1
        Coffee oil removal tablets
        Related Accessories 2
        Espresso machine descaler
        Related Accessories 3
        Cleaning brush
        Related Accessories 4
        Philips brew group lubricant
        Included Accessories 4
        AquaClean Filter
        Included Accessories 5
        LatteGo Storage Lid

      • Durability

        User Manual
        > 75% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 95% recycled materials

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        Romania

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.