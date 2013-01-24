Home
    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6048/02
    Gives a great result fast
      Handheld vacuum cleaner

      FC6048/02
      Gives a great result fast

      Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.

      Gives a great result fast

      Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.

        Gives a great result fast

        For daily cleaning

        2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

        2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

        The Philips Mini Vac’s 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.

        Integrated fold-out crevice tool

        Integrated fold-out crevice tool

        Brush tool

        Brush tool

        Compact design with shoulder strap

        Compact design with shoulder strap

        900 Watt motor

        The powerful 900W motor ensures a very high suction power for a Mini Vac, for a great cleaning result.

        Technical Specifications

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.5  L
          Filter system
          2-stage

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Other accessories
          • Cord clip
          • Flexible hose
          • Intergrated fold-out crevice tool
          • Shoulder strap

        • Performance

          Input power (max)
          900  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          84  dB
          Suction power (max)
          195  W
          Vacuum (max)
          20  kPa

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

