    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6142/01
    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Wet&Dry 4.8 V vacuum cleaner. Clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system. The aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

      Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Wet&Dry 4.8 V vacuum cleaner. Clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system. The aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

        Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

        Wet & Dry system and aerodynamic nozzle

        • 4.8V battery
        • Bagless Cyclonic
        • Crevice, brush tool, squeegee
        • Wet & dry
        Slim charging base (for wall or table)

        Slim charging base (for wall or table)

        You can store the Philips Mini Vac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

        2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

        2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

        The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

        Looped handle ensure optimum grip

        Looped handle ensure optimum grip

        The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.

        Powerful 4.8 V NiMH batteries

        Powerful 4.8 V NiMH batteries

        Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

        The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

        One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

        The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the MiniVac without touching the dirt.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Blue
          Design features
          Translucent dust chamber

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.5  L
          Filter system
          Wet and dry system

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          Charging base

        • Performance

          Battery voltage
          4.8  V
          Charging time
          16-18  hour(s)
          Input power (max)
          56  W
          Runtime
          9  minute(s)
          Suction power (max)
          9  W
          Vacuum (max)
          2.9  kPa
          Airflow (max)
          530  l/s
          Sound power level
          76  dB

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          508 x 335 x 490  mm
          Weight of product
          1.4  kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          460 x 160 x 160  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Brush tool
        • Charging base
        • Crevice tool
        • Squeegee tool

