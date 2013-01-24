  • 2-year warranty

    MiniVac

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6145/01
    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
      MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

FC6145/01

      FC6145/01
      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 9.6 V vacuum cleaner. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle ensures a superior dust pick-up.

      MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 9.6 V vacuum cleaner. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 9.6 V vacuum cleaner. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

      MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 9.6 V vacuum cleaner. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

        Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

        Bagless cyclonic airflow and aerodynamic nozzle

        • 9.6V battery
        • Bagless Cyclonic
        • Crevice and brush tool
        Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

        Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

        The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

        2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

        2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

        The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

        Powerful 9.6 V NiMH batteries for long-lasting performance

        Powerful 9.6 V NiMH batteries for long-lasting performance

        The powerful longer-lasting Nickel-Metalhydryde (NiMH) batteries* of the Philips MiniVac do not cope with memory effect. This effect reduces the capacity of the battery over time, reducing the runtime. This Mini Vac with NiMH batteries ensures longerlasting power versus products with the standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries that do have memory effect.

        Slim charging base (for wall or table)

        Slim charging base (for wall or table)

        You can store the Philips Mini Vac on a convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

        Looped handle ensure optimum grip

        Looped handle ensure optimum grip

        The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like. The soft rubber coating feels gentle and gives the firm grip you need.

        One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

        One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

        The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Magic purple
          Design features
          Translucent dust chamber

        • Performance

          Runtime
          9  minute(s)
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          81  dB
          Airflow (max)
          840  l/min
          Input power (max)
          95  W
          Suction power (max)
          19  W
          Vacuum (max)
          4.1  kPa
          Battery voltage
          9.6  V
          Charging time
          16-18  hour(s)

        • Filtration

          Filter system
          2-stage cyclonic action
          Dust capacity
          0.5  L

        • Usability

          Special features
          • Charging indication
          • Soft touch handle

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Other accessories
          Charging base

