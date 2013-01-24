Home
    Rechargeable Stick Accessory

    FC8093/01
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      A full accessory kit with extension hose, soft brush and long crevice tool to help you clean your car. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua), SpeedPro Max (Aqua), 5000 Series (Aqua) and 7000, 8000 Series (Aqua). See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $69.00

      A full accessory kit with extension hose, soft brush and long crevice tool to help you clean your car. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua), SpeedPro Max (Aqua), 5000 Series (Aqua) and 7000, 8000 Series (Aqua). See all benefits

      A full accessory kit with extension hose, soft brush and long crevice tool to help you clean your car. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua), SpeedPro Max (Aqua), 5000 Series (Aqua) and 7000, 8000 Series (Aqua). See all benefits

        Easy Car Cleaning

        Extension hose, soft brush, long crevice tool

        • Car Kit
        Extension hose

        Extension hose

        Extension hose for the interior of the car

        Long crevice tool

        Long crevice tool

        Long crevice tool for hard to reach areas

        Soft Brush

        Soft Brush

        Soft Brush for surfaces that need special protection

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Suitable for
          The following Philips cordless sticks:FC6721-FC6729; FC6802; FC6812 - FC6814; FC6822 - FC6823; FC6826; FC6827; XC7041 - XC7043; FC6901, - FC6904; FC6908; XC8043; XC8045; XC8047; XC8049; XC8147; XC8149

