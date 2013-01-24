Home
    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8144/01
      EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

      FC8144/01
      Save up to 20% energy*

      Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver high cleaning results while consuming less energy than regular vacuum cleaners. Besides, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands by the simple push of a button. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $219.00
      Find similar products

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $219.00
      Find similar products

        Save up to 20% energy*

        Vacuum cleaner for greener results

        • 1400W
        1400 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

        1400 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

        The efficient 1400 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use less energy but do not compromise on the cleaning results.

        Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

        Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

        The indicator light turns on when the bucket is full and needs to be emptied. Emptying and cleaning the bucket and the filter will ensure you to keep the optimum cleaning performance.

        Dust container with one-button release system

        Dust container with one-button release system

        The closed dust container of the Philips bagless vacuum cleaner can be emptied by the bottom by the simple push of a button.

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

        Handle for easy removal of the dust container

        The handle of the dust container will help you to easily take it out and maintain it over the trash bin.

        Technical Specifications

        • Filtration

          Exhaust filter
          HEPA washable filter
          Filter type
          HEPA
          Dust capacity
          1.7  L

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          34  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1400  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          82  dB
          Suction power (max)
          300  W
          Vacuum (max)
          28  kPa

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Front
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Dust container full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Action radius
          10  m
          Cord length
          6  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          5.5  kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          428.5 x 314 x 213  mm

            • Compared to 2000 Watt vacuum cleaner. Philips internal measurements, 2010.

