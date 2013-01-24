Home
    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8256/01
      -{discount-value}

      Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store away. A convenient storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. The cyclonic dustbin saves the use of a dust bag. See all benefits

        Keep it out of sight!

        Ultra-compact, with storage box

        • HomeCare
        Plastified carton box with accessory tray

        Plastified carton box with accessory tray

        This packaging is made of plastified carton to enhance the lifetime of usage when used for storage. It has a carton partition inside to store the hose separately from the vacuum cleaner and a carton tray to store the nozzle, tubes and accessories above the vacuum cleaner.

        1400 Watt motor generating max. 200 Watt suction power

        1400 Watt motor generating max. 200 Watt suction power

        Cyclonic dustbin 1 liter

        Cyclonic dustbin 1 liter

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Malibu

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          1  L
          Exhaust filter
          AFS micro filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          Crevice tool
          Accessory storage
          In plastified carton storage box
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          33  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1200  W
          Input power (max)
          1400  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          85  dB
          Suction power (max)
          200  W
          Vacuum (max)
          27  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          9  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          6  m
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Tube type
          Plastic 3-piece tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          3.7  kg

