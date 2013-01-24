Home
    Economy

    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8344/01
    Reliable cleaning power
      Economy Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC8344/01
      Reliable cleaning power

      Light, compact, convenient to carry, and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies.

        Reliable cleaning power

        • HomeCare
        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

        1400 Watt power

        1400 Watt power

        Crevice nozzle

        The crevice nozzle accessory lets you reach easily into narrow spaces such as between cushions or behind the microwave.

        Rubber rear wheels

        Rubber rear wheels help reduce the risk of scratches on hard floors even further.

        Cord winder to conveniently store the main cord

        The cord can be wrapped around the heelrest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Chinese red

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          Paper bag
          Dust capacity
          2  L
          Exhaust filter
          AFS micro filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          29  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1200  W
          Input power (max)
          1400  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          82  dB
          Suction power (max)
          200  W
          Vacuum (max)
          200  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          8  m
          Active fragrance control
          Yes
          Carrying handle
          Front
          Clean Comfort cassette
          Yes
          Cord length
          5  m
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          4  kg

