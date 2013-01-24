Home
    PowerPro

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8760/61
    Effortless cleaning, powerful performance
      PowerPro Bagless vacuum cleaner

      FC8760/61
      Effortless cleaning, powerful performance

      The new Philips PowerPro effortlessly cleans your floors thanks to the PowerCyclone 5 technology. The advanced dust container is easy to empty and helps avoiding dust clouds. See all benefits

      PowerPro Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Effortless cleaning, powerful performance

      The new Philips PowerPro effortlessly cleans your floors thanks to the PowerCyclone 5 technology. The advanced dust container is easy to empty and helps avoiding dust clouds. See all benefits

        PowerPro

        PowerPro

        Bagless vacuum cleaner

        Effortless cleaning, powerful performance

        With PowerCyclone technology

        • 2000W
        • PowerCyclone 5
        • HEPA 10 washable filter
        PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

        PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

        PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.

        2000 Watt motor for high performance

        2000 Watt motor for high performance

        The 2000 Watt motor generates max. 360 Watt suction power for high performance.

        Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

        Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

        The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

        Washable foam filter for life-long performance

        Washable foam filter for life-long performance

        The foam filter can be easily washed under the tap for life-long performance.

        More cleaning with less effort

        More cleaning with less effort

        10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Juicy red

        • Performance

          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Suction power (max)
          360  W
          Vacuum (max)
          33  kPa
          Airflow (max)
          37  l/s
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          80  dB

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          2  L
          Exhaust filter
          EPA 10 filter
          Motor filter
          Lifetime washable filter
          HEPA Air Seal
          Yes

        • Usability

          Action radius
          10  m
          Cord length
          7  m
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Tube coupling
          Easy release
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Standard nozzle
          Wheeled all-purpose nozzle
          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          5.5  kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          440 x 300 x 290  mm

