    PowerPro Expert

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9728/61
    Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*
      PowerPro Expert Bagless vacuum cleaner

      FC9728/61
      Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*

      The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one.

        PowerPro Expert

        PowerPro Expert

        Bagless vacuum cleaner

        Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*

        Thanks to exceptional suction

        • 2000 W
        • PowerCyclone 8
        • Allergy H13 filter
        • On board accessories
        Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

        Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

        2000 W motor generates max 420W suction power for a thorough clean every time.

        PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

        PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

        PowerCyclone 8 technology features a powerful, swirling action to maximize air flow and activate extreme suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber efficiently separates dust from the air at >185km/h, ensuring stronger suction power for longer, for superior cleaning results.

        TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

        TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

        TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

        On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

        On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

        Onboard accessories are stored conveniently inside the back compartment so they're always easy to access when you need them.

        Digital power control function to adjust suction power

        Digital power control function to adjust suction power

        Digital power control function easily adjusts suction power for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings, with the touch of a button.

        Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

        Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

        Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand to help minimize dust cloud.

        Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

        Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

        Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

        Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

        Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

        Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          &lt;gt/&gt; 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper
          Stand-by power consumption
          &lt; 0,5 W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          505x292x292 mm
          Weight of product
          5.5 kg

        • Usability

          Action radius
          10 m
          Tube coupling
          ActiveLock
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          7 m
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          2 L
          Exhaust filter
          Allergy H13 filter
          Motor filter
          Lifetime washable filter
          Filtration level
          HEPA13 level**

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          • Integrated brush
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On board
          Extra accessories
          Filter replacement: FC6042/01

        • Design

          Color
          Monza Red

        • Performance

          Input power (IEC)
          1800 W
          Airflow (max)
          39 l/s
          Sound power level
          &lt;82 dB
          Input power (max)
          2000 W
          Suction power (max)
          420 W

            Regulatory information
            Manufacturer address
            Product risks
            • Dust pick-up on HF with crevice and filtration performances are tested in accordance with DIN EN60312-1:2013.
            • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.

