    PowerPro Ultimate

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9912/61
    Now with 60% higher suction power*
      -{discount-value}

      PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner

      FC9912/61
      Now with 60% higher suction power*

      The new Philips PowerPro Ultimate bagless vacuum cleaner stands for superior cleaning performance. PowerCyclone 7 enables exceptional dust and air separation. TriActive+ nozzle is for excellent performance on all floors.

      PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Now with 60% higher suction power*

      The new Philips PowerPro Ultimate bagless vacuum cleaner stands for superior cleaning performance. PowerCyclone 7 enables exceptional dust and air separation. TriActive+ nozzle is for excellent performance on all floors. See all benefits

        PowerPro Ultimate

        PowerPro Ultimate

        Bagless vacuum cleaner

        Now with 60% higher suction power*

        Mess free dust disposal

        • 2200 W
        • PowerCyclone 7
        • HEPA 13 filter
        • TriActive Z nozzle*
        PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

        PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

        The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 7 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

        TriActive Z hard floor nozzle for dust and crumbs

        TriActive Z hard floor nozzle for dust and crumbs

        The new TriActive Z hard floor nozzle removes all dust and crumbs in one go. Unique Z-shaped design guides the dust and the bigger crumbs into the air channel wihtout pushing them forward. Side air channels perfectly clean along the plinths. Now there is no more need to lift the nozzle to remove bigger crumbs and ensure an exceptional clean of your hard floors.

        NanoClean Technology for mess free dust disposal

        NanoClean Technology for mess free dust disposal

        The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The dust settles at the bottom of the dust bucket rather than staying in the air. When the bucket is opened there is no usual dust cloud.

        Extra Ergonomic Dust Bucket for controlled emptying

        Extra Ergonomic Dust Bucket for controlled emptying

        The side of the bucket has a specially designed spout-like shape. This enables to empty the bucket in a controlled manner without spilling the dust.

        ErgoGrip remote control for No - bend Play and Pause

        ErgoGrip remote control for No - bend Play and Pause

        ErgoGrip remote control enables easy maneuverability of the nozzle in tight spaces. Integrated remote control makes it easy to increase, reduce the power or even turn off the vacuum cleaner.

        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter with 99.95% filtration

        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter with 99.95% filtration

        The Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter captures at least 99.95% of all dust, ensuring a clean & allergen-free environment.

        New 3-in-1 TriActive+ nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

        New 3-in-1 TriActive+ nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

        The TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

        HEPA 13 filtration level* captures >99.95% of fine dust

        Captures more than >99,95% of fine dust, including allergens and irritants such as pollen and dust mites. Developed to meet the specific needs of allergy sufferers, and more generally of people demanding a higher level of filtration.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Suction power (max)
          450  W
          Suction power (max)
          450  W
          Input power (max)
          2400  W
          Sound power level
          <77  dB

        • Design

          Color
          Bright copper

        • Filtration

          Exhaust filter
          HEPA13 filter
          Motor filter
          Lifetime washable filter
          Dust capacity
          2.2  L

        • Usability

          Tube type
          Aluminium 2-P telescopic tube
          Action radius
          11  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          8  m

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Standard nozzle
          TriActive+ nozzle
          Additional nozzle
          TriActiveZ nozzle
          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • 2-in-1 brush/small nozzle
          Other accessories
          ErgoGrip Remote Control

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          6.3  kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          506 x 310 x 317  mm
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          595 x 400 x 352  mm

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

            • Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, according to EN 60312-1/2013 on carpet, Febr/April 2014
            • word TriActive Z is commercial name and not allowed to be translated to local language

