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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM139/55

MP3-CD Playback

Fulfill all your music needs with FWM139 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound plus 10 hours of MP3-CD music. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way!

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MP3-CD Playback

800W PMPO/40W RMS total power

This system has 800W PMPO / 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

10 hours of MP3-CD music

10 hours of MP3-CD music

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

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