Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron
The Philips soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth. See all benefits
Iron soleplate cleaning stick
GC4535/26
GC4535/20
GC4544/86
GC4566/86
GC4563/36
GC4533/36
GC4533/30
GC2678/36
GC4563/30
GC2998/86
GC2995/36
It is suitable for all type of ironing soleplates from Philips and any other ironing brand
The cleaning stick is easy to use. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth
Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities to keep your iron at top performance
Ensures optimum gliding quality for comfortable and fast ironing
Size and weight