    Replacement cover for prolonged performance
      Replacement cover for prolonged performance

      Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.

      Replacement cover for prolonged performance

      Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.

        Replacement cover for prolonged performance

        For Easy8 ironing board

        Easy-fit system

        Easy-fit system

        The covers come with easy-fit fastener system which keeps the board cover taut.

        Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

        Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

        The board cover is specially designed to be used with the Easy8 board. It also fits ironing boards with size 120x45 cm.

        Including ShoulderWings

        Including ShoulderWings

        Two replacement covers for the ShoulderWings are also included in the pack complete with the easy-fit fastener.

        Ironing with 60% less noise*

        Ironing with 60% less noise*

        Ironing experience is more convenient with the replacement cover that gives more silent ironing with 60% less noise reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover

        Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

        Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

        AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping on the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.

        Ideal for steam generator irons

        This replacement board cover is suitable for Philips steam generators

        Technical Specifications

        • Board cover

          Fourth layer
          Felt
          Top layer
          100% Cotton
          Second layer
          Foam
          Third layer
          Anti-drip

        • Technical specifications

          ShoulderWings
          Included
          Fastener
          Easy-fit fastener
          Foam layer thickness
          3 mm
          Cover size
          130x55 cm
          Board cover design
          Fresh ornamental
          Board size
          120x45 cm

        • Replacement

          Suitable for
          GC240

