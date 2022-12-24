  • Due to the Holiday Season & Public Holidays, please expect a delay in your deliveries for purchases made from 24th Dec 2022 to 8th Jan 2023.

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Easy8 Ironing board cover

    GC020/05
    • Replacement cover for prolonged performance Replacement cover for prolonged performance Replacement cover for prolonged performance
      -{discount-value}

      Easy8 Ironing board cover

      GC020/05

      Replacement cover for prolonged performance

      Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Easy8 Ironing board cover

      Replacement cover for prolonged performance

      Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.

      Replacement cover for prolonged performance

      Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Easy8 Ironing board cover

      Replacement cover for prolonged performance

      Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.

      Similar products

      See all Iron Accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Easy8

        Easy8

        Ironing board cover

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Replacement cover for prolonged performance

        For Easy8 ironing board

        Easy-fit system

        Easy-fit system

        The covers come with easy-fit fastener system which keeps the board cover taut.

        Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

        Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

        The board cover is specially designed to be used with the Easy8 board. It also fits ironing boards with size 120x45 cm.

        Including ShoulderWings

        Including ShoulderWings

        Two replacement covers for the ShoulderWings are also included in the pack complete with the easy-fit fastener.

        Ironing with 60% less noise*

        Ironing with 60% less noise*

        Ironing experience is more convenient with the replacement cover that gives more silent ironing with 60% less noise reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover

        Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

        Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

        AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping on the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.

        Ideal for steam generator irons

        This replacement board cover is suitable for Philips steam generators

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Board cover design
          Butterfly
          Board size
          120x45  cm
          Cover size
          130x55  cm
          Fastener
          Easy-fit fastener
          Foam layer thickness
          3  mm
          ShoulderWings
          Included
          Weight of product in pack
          6.2  kg

        • Board cover

          Fourth layer
          Felt
          Top layer
          100% Cotton
          Second layer
          Foam
          Third layer
          Anti-drip

        • Replacement

          Suitable for
          GC240

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.