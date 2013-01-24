Home
    Ironing with no leakage
      Easy8 Ironing board cover

      GC022/05
      Ironing with no leakage

      This innovative PerfectFlow board cover is jointly developed by Brabantia and Philips for a superior ironing experience. Thanks to the new 3D textile and special four layer construction, you can achieve faster ironing without any wet spot

      Easy8 Ironing board cover

      Ironing with no leakage

      This innovative PerfectFlow board cover is jointly developed by Brabantia and Philips for a superior ironing experience. Thanks to the new 3D textile and special four layer construction, you can achieve faster ironing without any wet spot See all benefits

      Ironing with no leakage

      This innovative PerfectFlow board cover is jointly developed by Brabantia and Philips for a superior ironing experience. Thanks to the new 3D textile and special four layer construction, you can achieve faster ironing without any wet spot See all benefits

      Easy8 Ironing board cover

      Ironing with no leakage

      This innovative PerfectFlow board cover is jointly developed by Brabantia and Philips for a superior ironing experience. Thanks to the new 3D textile and special four layer construction, you can achieve faster ironing without any wet spot See all benefits

        Ironing with no leakage

        Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

        • PerfectFlow cover
        • With ShoulderWings
        100% cotton top layer

        100% cotton top layer

        100% pure cotton layer provides an ideal surface for ironing with premium gliding and longer durability.

        Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

        Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

        The board cover is specially designed to be used with the Easy8 board. It also fits ironing boards with size 120x45 cm.

        Including ShoulderWings

        Including ShoulderWings

        Two replacement covers for the ShoulderWings are also included in the pack complete with the easy-fit fastener.

        10% faster ironing with with PerfectFlow*

        10% faster ironing with with PerfectFlow*

        The PerfectFlow layer gives 10% wider steam distribution for faster ironing

        3D textile for enhanced steam flow and faster ironing

        3D textile for enhanced steam flow and faster ironing

        The new 3D textile layer enables the steam to flow inside the board cover thanks to the porous structure. This prolongs the contact of steam with the garments. And by simply using the steam more efficiently, the perfect ironing results are achieved even faster

        Ironing with 78% less noise*

        Ironing with 78% less noise*

        Ironing experience is more convenient with the ironing board cover that gives more silent ironing with 78% less noise reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover

        Easy-fit fastener system

        Easy-fit fastener system

        The board cover comes with a easy-fit fastener system which keeps it tightly adjusted to the ironing board.

        Ideal for steam generator irons

        This replacement board cover is suitable for Philips steam generators

        Special coated felt layer with 3D textile for a dry cover

        The special construction of this board cover makes sure that no condensation occurs even after 2 hours of ironing with a pressurized steam generator. The special coated felt layer will keep all condensation inside and will not let any wet spots to form on the board cover or on the floor. All the condensated water remaining in the cover will simply evaporate within 24 hours thanks to the special breathable 3D textile.

        Technical Specifications

        • Board cover

          Top layer
          100% Cotton
          Second layer
          Foam
          Third layer
          3D textile
          Fourth layer
          Coated Felt

        • Technical specifications

          Board size
          120x45  cm
          Cover size
          130x55  cm
          Fastener
          Easy-fit fastener
          Foam layer thickness
          3  mm
          Board cover design
          Spring birds

        • Replacement

          Suitable for
          • GC240
          • GC260

            • 10% wider steam distribution with PerfectFlow
            • 78% less noise reduction in sound versus multilayer board cover

