Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Dry iron

    GC130
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective
      -{discount-value}

      Dry iron

      GC130
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Simple, fast and effective

      This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Dry iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.

      Simple, fast and effective

      This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Dry iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.

      Similar products

      See all dry-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Dry iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Simple, fast and effective

        Lightweight, quality iron

        Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

        Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

        The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

        Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

        Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

        The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

        Cord winder to conveniently store the main cord

        The cord can be wrapped around the heelrest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Power
          950 - 1100  W
          Soleplate
          Aluminium

        • Easy to use

          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Power cord length
          1.8  m

        • Technical specifications

          Product dimensions
          25.5 x 11.1 x 12.8  cm
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Weight of iron
          0.76  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us