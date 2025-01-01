2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1418/42
Steam 13g/min
Non-stick soleplate
Anti-calc
1000 Watts
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min
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