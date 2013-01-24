Search terms
8 Clever solutions for truly easy ironing
The ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. The new Philips ironing board has thought about every detail to make your ironing truly easy. The unique board includes 8 clever solutions that solve all ironing hassels See all benefits
The ironing board is now 1 kg lighter compared to previous version for more convenient movement before your ironing session
No need to look for a place around you to hang your freshly ironed shirts. You can hang garments directly after ironing to the convenient hanging rail.
Transport lock prevents accidental collapsing of the board while ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage. The ironing board is supported by double leg construction with anti-slip feet caps that provides extra stability.
The stable and extra-large iron tray is perfect for steam generators. It is also heat resistant and can be safely used with steam irons.
Iron more in one go with Philips XL board shape (120 x 45cm). It is also ideal for ironing big items such as bed lines and table cloths. The stable and extra-large iron tray is perfect for steam generators. It is also heat resistant and can be safely used with steam irons.
Ironing experience is more convenient with the ironing board cover that gives more silent ironing with 60% less noise reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover
AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping on the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.
With the unique ShoulderWing system, shirt ironing is easier than ever. This innovative system helps you iron shirts with little rearranging, saving you time and effort. The retractable ShoulderWing System can be opened and closed, depending on the type of garment to be ironed.
