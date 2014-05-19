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Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2960/59

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits

With SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

19/05/2014

Singapore

Singapore

easy to use iron!

good, sturdy iron for all your basic ironing needs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC2960/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC2960/02 Steam iron

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Good performance all round!

Fast heating time and lots of steam....no drips or splutters.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2960/22 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2960/22 Steam iron

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