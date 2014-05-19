2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!
Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2400 Watts
2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Awards
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
chua87
19/05/2014
Singapore
easy to use iron!
good, sturdy iron for all your basic ironing needs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC2960/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC2960/02 Steam iron
rach79
25/08/2013
Australia
Good performance all round!
Fast heating time and lots of steam....no drips or splutters.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2960/22 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2960/22 Steam iron