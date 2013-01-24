Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Steam&Go

    Handheld garment steamer

    GC310/05
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

      GC310/05
      Overall Rating / 5

      Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

      Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.00
      Find similar products

      Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

      Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

      Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier. See all benefits

      Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

      Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.00
      Find similar products

      Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

      Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

      Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all garment-steamer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Steam&Go

        Steam&Go

        Handheld garment steamer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

        powerful steamer

        • 840 W
        • Steam-on-demand
        • Brush
        Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

        Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

        Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

        Fast heat up time

        Fast heat up time

        The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

        Brush accessory for a smooth finish

        Brush accessory for a smooth finish

        Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

        Ergonomic design for handheld operation

        Ergonomic design for handheld operation

        The handheld steamer is light and comfortable to use thanks to the ergonomic and compact design. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam.

        No ironing board needed

        No ironing board needed

        By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

        Detachable water tank for easier filling

        Detachable water tank for easier filling

        Detachable water tank for easier filling.

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

        The steamer is safe to use on all garments. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silks.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          up to 20  g/min
          Power
          840  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          60  ml
          Power cord length
          2 - 2.5  m
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks
          Heat up time
          less than 1  min

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Product dimensions
          34.7 x 12.9 x 12.2  cm
          Packaging dimensions
          38 x 12 x 15  cm
          Voltage
          220  V
          Weight of product
          0.660  kg
          Weight of product with package
          0.890  kg

        • Accessories

          Brush
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us