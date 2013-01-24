Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    EcoCare

    Steam iron

    GC3740/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy. 100% steam power, 25%* less energy. 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      EcoCare Steam iron

      GC3740/02
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

      The innovative feature, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in this Philips iron is recycled. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $125.00
      Find similar products

      EcoCare Steam iron

      100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

      The innovative feature, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in this Philips iron is recycled. See all benefits

      100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

      The innovative feature, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in this Philips iron is recycled. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $125.00
      Find similar products

      EcoCare Steam iron

      100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

      The innovative feature, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in this Philips iron is recycled. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        EcoCare

        EcoCare

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

        with Auto Energy Saving and 30% recycled material

        • 2400 W
        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Automatic Energy Saving

        Automatic Energy Saving

        Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        Steam boost up to 140 g

        Steam boost up to 140 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

        The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Steam boost
          140  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom

        • Sustainability

          Energy saving
          25% energy reduction
          Recycled materials
          30  %

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.6  kg
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us