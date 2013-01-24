Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    QuickTouch

    Garment Steamer

    GC510/05
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Removes obvious creases in no time Removes obvious creases in no time Removes obvious creases in no time
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      QuickTouch Garment Steamer

      GC510/05
      Overall Rating / 5

      Removes obvious creases in no time

      Experience the convenience of this compact Philips garment steamer and remove creases from your hanging garments quickly. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $179.00
      Find similar products

      QuickTouch Garment Steamer

      Removes obvious creases in no time

      Experience the convenience of this compact Philips garment steamer and remove creases from your hanging garments quickly. See all benefits

      Removes obvious creases in no time

      Experience the convenience of this compact Philips garment steamer and remove creases from your hanging garments quickly. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $179.00
      Find similar products

      QuickTouch Garment Steamer

      Removes obvious creases in no time

      Experience the convenience of this compact Philips garment steamer and remove creases from your hanging garments quickly. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all garment-steamer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        QuickTouch

        QuickTouch

        Garment Steamer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Removes obvious creases in no time

        Powerful garment steamer

        • 1500 W
        • Glove
        Powerful continuous steam

        Powerful continuous steam

        Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

        Easy to use

        Easy to use

        The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.

        No ironing board needed

        No ironing board needed

        By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

        The steamer is safe to use on all garments. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silks.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          30  g/min
          Power
          1280  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1000  ml
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Hose length
          1.5  m
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Product dimensions
          25.5 x 34.5 x 21.5  cm
          Packaging dimensions
          33.5 x 41 x 23.5  cm
          Voltage
          220  V
          Weight of product
          2.8  kg

        • Accessories

          Easy steamer head holder
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us