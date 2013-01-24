  • 2-year warranty

    ClearTouch Essence

    Garment Steamer

    GC535/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents
      ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer

      GC535/30
      Overall Rating / 5

      Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents

      The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer

      Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents

      The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning. See all benefits

      Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents

      The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer

      Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents

      The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning. See all benefits

        Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents

        With MyEssence fragrance cap

        • 2000 W
        • MyEssence fragrance cap
        • Hang&lock
        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

        The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

        XL Stainless steel steam plate for faster results

        XL Stainless steel steam plate for faster results

        The steamer head has an XL stainless steel steam plate which delivers faster results.

        Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

        Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

        1.2 L detachable water tank with special water inlet for extra hygiene.

        Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

        Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

        Unique Hang&Lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming - even with your own hanger.

        Extra powerful steam

        Extra powerful steam

        Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

        Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

        Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

        Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

        Removes cigarette, food and body odors

        Removes cigarette, food and body odors

        Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

        Steam delivers your own favorite scent on your clothes

        Steam delivers your own favorite scent on your clothes

        Powerful steam delivers your own favorite scent to your clothes thanks to the innovative MyEssence fragrance cap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Power cord length
          1.6  m
          Water tank capacity
          1200  ml
          Hang&Lock
          Yes
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Silicone steam hose
          Yes
          Soleplate name
          XL steam plate
          Special water inlet
          For extra hygiene
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          Adjustable pole
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes
          MyEssence Fragrance caps
          Yes
          Pleat maker
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          40  g/min
          Power
          2000  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy Rinse

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          40x45x33.3  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          33x182x33  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          5.47  kg
          Weight of iron
          3.5  kg

            * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.

