Other items in the box
- Lint pad
- Brush
- Glove
- Collar Aid
- Trouser pegs
- Pleat-maker
Professional results for all garments*
Clever solutions such as foot operated buttons, removable water tank, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt & drag feature ensure premium efficiency in crease removal with this garment steamer. See all benefits
The garment steamer is equipped with integrated efficiency solutions such as foot operated buttons, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt and drag feature for providing efficiency and convenience from start to finish.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
Use the brush, lintpad, pleatmaker and collar aid accessories for excellent results and glove for extra safety.
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Double poled hanging solution for extra stability and integrated hanger for all types of garments.
Intuitive user interface with LCD display
The garment steamer is equipped with 18 integrated efficiency solutions for providing efficiency and convenience from start to finish.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Accessories
Technical specifications
Calc management