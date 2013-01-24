  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    ProTouch

    Steam generator iron

    GC670/05
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Professional results for all garments* Professional results for all garments* Professional results for all garments*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      ProTouch Steam generator iron

      GC670/05
      Overall Rating / 5

      Professional results for all garments*

      Clever solutions such as foot operated buttons, removable water tank, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt & drag feature ensure premium efficiency in crease removal with this garment steamer. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $349.00

      ProTouch Steam generator iron

      Professional results for all garments*

      Clever solutions such as foot operated buttons, removable water tank, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt & drag feature ensure premium efficiency in crease removal with this garment steamer. See all benefits

      Professional results for all garments*

      Clever solutions such as foot operated buttons, removable water tank, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt & drag feature ensure premium efficiency in crease removal with this garment steamer. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $349.00

      ProTouch Steam generator iron

      Professional results for all garments*

      Clever solutions such as foot operated buttons, removable water tank, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt & drag feature ensure premium efficiency in crease removal with this garment steamer. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Garment Steamer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ProTouch

        ProTouch

        Steam generator iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Professional results for all garments*

        Designed for premium efficiency and convenience

        • 1800 W
        • 5 steam levels
        • Double pole with cloth hanger
        • LCD display, 5 accessory
        Integrated efficiency solutions

        Integrated efficiency solutions

        The garment steamer is equipped with integrated efficiency solutions such as foot operated buttons, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt and drag feature for providing efficiency and convenience from start to finish.

        5 steam levels for different types of garments

        5 steam levels for different types of garments

        Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

        Wide range of accessories for excellent results

        Wide range of accessories for excellent results

        Use the brush, lintpad, pleatmaker and collar aid accessories for excellent results and glove for extra safety.

        Powerful continuous steam

        Powerful continuous steam

        Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

        Stable hanging solution for all types of garments

        Stable hanging solution for all types of garments

        Double poled hanging solution for extra stability and integrated hanger for all types of garments.

        With LCD screen

        With LCD screen

        Intuitive user interface with LCD display

        18 integrated efficiency solutions

        18 integrated efficiency solutions

        The garment steamer is equipped with 18 integrated efficiency solutions for providing efficiency and convenience from start to finish.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          up to 40  g/min
          Steam output control
          Yes
          Power
          1800  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          2100  ml
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Automatic cord winder
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Hose length
          1.25  m
          Low water alarm
          yes
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks

        • Accessories

          Glove for extra protection
          Yes
          Pleat maker
          Yes
          Brush
          Yes
          Collar aid
          Yes
          Lint Pad
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Product dimensions
          38.6 x 79.2 x 23  cm
          Packaging dimensions
          36 x 54.8 x 31.8  cm
          Voltage
          220  V
          Weight of product
          5.11  kg
          Weight of product with package
          6.9  kg

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Anti-calc tablets + rinsing
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Lint pad
        • Brush
        • Glove
        • Collar Aid
        • Trouser pegs
        • Pleat-maker

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • garments made of textiles commonly used in China

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us