    PerfectCare Silence

    Steam generator iron

    GC9540/02
      PerfectCare Silence Steam generator iron

      GC9540/02

      GC9540/02
      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      Enjoy ironing with family around, while watching tv, without being disturbed by the noise. Philips PerfectCare Silence steam generator iron combines powerful steam and fast ironing at low sound.

        Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

        Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

        The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.5 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 1.5 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank.

        Easy and efficient descaling system

        Easy and efficient descaling system

        Regular descaling protects your iron and ensures you'll continue to get the very best steam performance. The exclusively designed and ideally positioned Easy De-Calc Plus function provides the ideal way to get rid of lime scale and extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound when it's time to clean and descale. Then when your appliance is cold, simply remove the Easy De-Calc knob, collect the dirty water and scale into a cup and discard.

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy with ECO mode

        ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

        Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

        Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

        With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

        Safe and secure carry lock

        Safe and secure carry lock

        Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

        Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

        Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

        The safety auto off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you safety peace of mind.

        Enjoy powerful ironing with minimum noise

        Enjoy powerful ironing with minimum noise

        Powerful steam doesn't have to mean noisy ironing. Enjoy ironing with family around, whilst watching TV or when listening to music, without being disturbed by the noise. The steam generator is fitted with silencing steam filters to minimize noise of steam and a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the vibration noise in the base

        Superior gliding soleplate and scratch resistance

        Superior gliding soleplate and scratch resistance

        The SteamGlide soleplate is durable and non-stick, with great scratch resistance and a smooth glide over fabrics. Plus it's easy to clean, especially compared to aluminum soleplates.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Extra large filling hole
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Low water alert
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Ready to use
          Light indicator
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soleplate gliding performance
          4  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          4  stars
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          1500  ml

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 120  g/min
          Power
          Max 2400  W
          Pressure
          Max 6 bar pressure
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 290  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc
          Descaling reminder
          • Light
          • Yes

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          33.5 x 30.5 x 49.1  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          28.3 x 26.3 x 42.4  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          5.4  kg

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Cord storage
          Cord storage compartment
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Technology

          Cyclonic steam chamber
          Yes
          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          No temperature settings needed
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Silent steam Technology
          Yes
          Smart Control Processor
          Yes

