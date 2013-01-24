Home
    HD1172/01
    Fast and efficient - guaranteed
      Classic Dry iron

      HD1172/01
      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      This iconic Philips iron helps to speed up your ironing.

      Classic Dry iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      This iconic Philips iron helps to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      This iconic Philips iron helps to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

      Classic Dry iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      This iconic Philips iron helps to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

        Fast and efficient - guaranteed

        With speed shaped soleplate

        • Aluminium soleplate
        • 1.9 m cord length
        • 1000 Iron Watts
        • 1000 Watts
        Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

        Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

        The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

        Linished soleplate for easy gliding on your clothes

        Linished soleplate for easy gliding on your clothes

        This iron features a high-quality linished aluminum soleplate for long-lasting performance.

        Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

        Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

        The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

        Easy temperature control

        Easy temperature control

        An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

        Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

        Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

        The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

        Cord winder for easy cord storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

        Long lasting cord for extended lifetime

        The quality long-lasting cord ensures long lifetime performance

        Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

        Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

        Tested design for maximum durability

        This design has been tested under rigorous quality measures to provide long-lasting performance

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Power
          1000  W

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          1.9  m

