    Daily Collection Mechanical Electric Pressure Cooker

    HD2103/65
      -{discount-value}

      With a variety of cooking program, Philips electric pressure cooker helps to tenderize tough food materials in minutes.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      With a variety of cooking program, Philips electric pressure cooker helps to tenderize tough food materials in minutes.

        Mechanical Electric Pressure Cooker

        Total:

        More taste less time

        Tenderize foods in minutes

        • Knob control
        • 5 liter
        Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

        Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

        Auto pressure release to ensure safety

        In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

        Easy-to-program timer with count down

        Easy-to-program timer. When the Intelligent Multi-function cooker starts to keep pressure, the timer begins to count down. When the time is up, the Intelligent Multi-function cooker switches to keep-warm automatically.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          900W W
          Capacity
          5 Litres / cups
          Frequency
          50Hz Hz
          Cord length
          1.2 m
          Voltage
          220V V

        • General specifications

          14 cooking menus
          Yes
          Detachable power cord for convenient storage
          Yes
          Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
          Yes
          Dish washer safe inner pot
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Spatula
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes
          Ladle
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          305x345x302 mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          4.4 kg
          Color(s)
          Silver/Black
          Color of control panel
          Black
          Materials of main body
          Stainless steel

