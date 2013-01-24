Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Viva Collection

    All-In-One Cooker

    HD2137/62
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker

      HD2137/62
      Overall Rating / 5

      The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

      With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker

      The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

      With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine. See all benefits

      The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

      With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker

      The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

      With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all electric-pressure-cooker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        All-In-One Cooker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

        Fully customized cooking style and time

        • Digital
        • 6 Liter
        • 1000W
        9 safety protection systems

        9 safety protection systems

        9 safety protection systems to ensure worry-free cooking.

        Durable and non-stick inner pot

        Durable and non-stick inner pot

        Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

        Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

        Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

        Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

        Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

        Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

        Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons (Soup, Risotto, Rice, Steam, Meat/Poultry, Manual)

        Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

        Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

        Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

        Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

        Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

        Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.

        Auto pressure release to ensure safety

        In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

        Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

        Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

        Easy to control cooking progress

        Easy to control cooking progress

        Multi cook menus with recommended cooking time

        Multi cook menus (Yogurt, stew, bake) with recommended cooking time.

        Saute/Sear with high & low temperature

        Saute/Sear with high & low temperature up to 2 hours

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet
          • Spatula
          • Steaming tray/basket

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Voltage
          230  V
          Capacity bowl
          6  L
          Power
          1000  W

        • Design

          Color
          Silver
          Color of control panel
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Stainless steel

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us