    Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

    HD2139/65
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

      HD2139/65

      More taste less time

      With a variety of cooking program, Philips electronic pressure cooker help to tenderize tough materials in munitues.

        More taste less time

        Tenderize foods in minutes

        • 6 Liter
        0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

        Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

        Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

        Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

        Auto pressure release to ensure safety

        In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Set dimension (WxHxD)
          390.5x297.2x232.5
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
          440x350x305

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          6 Litres / cups
          Wattage
          1000 W
          Frequency
          50 Hz
          Cord length
          1.2 m
          Voltage
          220 V

        • General specifications

          Large LCD with clock and timer display
          Yes
          Handled inner pot
          Yes
          14 cooking menus
          Yes
          Detachable and washable inner lid
          Yes
          Reheat function for
          fresh rice instantly
          Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
          Yes
          Artificial Intelligence control
          Yes
          Backup memory when power interruption
          Yes
          Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
          Yes
          Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
          Yes

        • Design

          Color of main body
          champagne

        • Accessories

          Spatula
          Yes
          Measuring cup
          Yes
          Ladle
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Weight (incl. packaging)
          6.731 kg
          Color(s)
          Champagne metallic
          Color of control panel
          Black & champagne
          Materials of main body
          Stainless steel

