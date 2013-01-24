Home
      Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

      Enjoy high quality meals even during the busiest days! Different ingredients are cooked just right under accurate control of pressure and temperature thanks to the dual control system with 50% reduction of heating fluctuation.

        Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

        With Dual control system

        • Dual control system
        • Add ingredient function
        • Sauce thickening function
        • 6L, 1000W
        Dual control system accurately controls temperature

        Dual control system accurately controls temperature

        With Dual control system, the new All-in-One cooker accurately controls the temperature and reduces heating fluctuation by 50%*. With this accuracy, different ingredients are cooked just right so that you can enjoy high quality meals and even gourmet cuisine at home easily.

        Multi cook to provide additional variety

        Multi cook to provide additional variety

        Additional multi cook programs including steaming, baking and yoghurt making to create even more dishes and desserts to dazzle your family and friends.

        MyFavorite stores up to 3 customized cooking programs

        MyFavorite stores up to 3 customized cooking programs

        You can save up to 3 customized cooking programs, so by pressing the shortcut button you will be able to repeat your favourite dishes easily.

        Programmable cooking settings give you full control

        Programmable cooking settings give you full control

        Now not only the cooking time but also the cooking pressure can be programmed, which gives you full control to achieve the texture to meet your personal preference. Increase the cooking pressure to get a even more tender result, while decrease it if you find it to be too soft.

        Rich sauce made with single press of button

        Rich sauce made with single press of button

        By simply pressing the Sauce thickening button, sauce and soup will be reduced to create a more intensified flavor.

        SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy operation

        SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy operation

        SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy anf comfortable operations.

        Add delicate ingredients at later stage of pressure cook

        Add delicate ingredients at later stage of pressure cook

        Preset timer and automatic keep warm

        The 24 hours easy-to-program preset timer and 12 hour automatic keep warm function help to ensure meals are hot and ready on time.

        Pressure cook to put perfect meals on table in minutes

        With the magic of pressure, even tough cuts can be tenderized in minutes. 9 pressure cooking modes help you to create great taste when you are time poor.

        Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors

        Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors before the magic of cooking begins.

        Slow cook to create melt-in-mouth tenderness

        Slow cook with high and low temperature settings creates melt-in-mouth tenderness.

        Auto pressure release reduces waiting and ensures safety

        Pressure will be released automatically after cooking finishes, so there is no need to discharge the pressure manually or wait for the pressure to drop naturally as the cooker cools down.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet
          • Scoop
          • Steaming tray/basket

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Digital touchscreen
          • Preset cooking function
          • Time control
          Keep warm function
          12  hour(s)

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity bowl
          6  L
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Power
          910-1090  W

        • Design

          Color
          Smoked pearl

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Stainless steel

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            * Compared to the original Philips All-in-One Cooker
            * Pulled pork, 45 minutes with pressure cooking vs 8 hours with slow cooking

