5000 Series Sandwich Maker
Crispy outside, melted inside
Enjoy crunchy golden paninis, filled sandwiches, and waffles, too. Philips 5000 Series Sandwich Maker heats powerfully and evenly with removable nonstick plates for ultimate convenience and easy cleanup.
5000 Series Sandwich Maker
5000 Series
Sandwich Maker
Crispy outside, melted inside 3 plate sets for paninis, sandwiches and waffles 3 sets of plates for paninis, waffles, and sandwiches
Interchangeable plates make all your favorites from long crunchy paninis to deep-filled sandwiches and waffles, too!
750 W of power toasts to perfection
Rapid heating toasts everything to crisp, golden perfection in this powerful 750 W panini press sandwich maker.
Removable nonstick plates for easy cleanup
No more sticking and scrubbing. Simple remove the plates and clean with ease thanks to the long-lasting nonstick coating.
Even heating for perfect melting and toasting
Enjoy sandwiches just how you like them: melted, mouthwatering, perfectly golden brown all over.
On/off switch for safety and control
No need to unplug your sandwich press to turn it on and off.
Compact vertical storage saves space in your kitchen
The sandwich toaster stands vertically for convenient storage on your countertop or in the cupboard.
Indicator lights display when you're ready to toast
Lights clearly indicate when your panini maker is warming up and when it's ready to use.
Built-in cord storage for a tidy countertop
Wrap the cord for orderly storage without cluttering your kitchen.
Easy Lock system snaps shut for a tight seal
Press sandwiches to perfection every time with a toastie maker that easily snaps open and closed.
Cut-and-seal plates keep your fillings inside
Choose the sandwich plates to seal fillings inside and cut your sandwich in two ready-to-eat triangles.
Country of origin
Made in
China
General Specifications
HD2350
Removable plates- Sandwich/Panini/Waffle plate Power & temp indicator
White（power light）/ White (ready light) Non-stick plates
Yes Cable Rewind
Yes Handle with lock
Yes Switch
On/Off Easy Cleaning
Yes Vertical Storage
Yes
Materials
Color(s)
Black Main Body
PF Sandwich/Panini/Waffle plate
Aluminum alloy + PTFE coating Decorative Panel
PA6 Handle Clip
PC Lens
PC Heating Element
HD2350- mounted on reflector
Technical specifications
Voltage
220-240
V Power
750
W Cord length
0.75
m Frequency
50-60
Hz
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Yes
