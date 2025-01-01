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2 year warranty
30-day return
All series
Toaster
Discontinued
HD2623/59
2 slot
3 function
White orange
Philips toaster with extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.
Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.
The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.
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