    Induction cooker

    HD4917
    Adds life to your meals
      Induction cooker

      HD4917
      Adds life to your meals

      Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4917/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.

      Induction cooker

      Adds life to your meals

      Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4917/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating. See all benefits

      Adds life to your meals

      Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4917/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating. See all benefits

      Induction cooker

      Adds life to your meals

      Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4917/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating. See all benefits

        Adds life to your meals

        Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

        • 7 menus
        • 7 power LCD with timer
        • White
        2000W high power for faster cooking

        2000W high power for faster cooking

        The maximum power output reaches 2000W during cooking

        5 to 180 mins cooking time settings

        5 to 180 mins cooking time settings

        Pre-set but adjustable cooking time for different cooking programs (not available for Hotpot)

        Large 4-digit LED shows cooking status clearly

        Large 4-digit LED shows cooking status clearly

        Shows power level and cooking time

        Quick start cooking at the touch of START key

        Quick start cooking at the touch of START key

        Simply press the start button then the appliance will cook at the default power

        Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

        Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

        7 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program

        Steam, Stew, Stir-fry, Soup/Congee, Boiling, Keep warm, hotpot. User can adjust power level or cooking time during the cooking program.

        7 power levels suitable for different cooking needs

        7 power settings are ranked in power level 1 to 7 for easily control. The default power is level 4 (1400W) while user can easily adjust the power with a press at + or - button.

        Extra safe automatic off function

        The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

        No flame cooking provides safe environment

        Safe to cook when children is around

        Cool-to touch surface gives comfortable cooking

        The cooking plate is made of crystallite glass which will remain cool during cooking

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Induction for instant heating
          Yes
          7 healthy cooking menus
          Yes
          7 power levels
          Yes
          Cooking time settings available
          5 to 180 mins
          12-hour timer setting
          Yes
          4-digit LED display
          Yes
          Auto-off program
          Yes
          No flame cooking
          Yes
          Cool-to-touch surface
          Yes
          9 safety protections features
          Yes
          Self-diagnosis error display
          Yes
          Complies with EMC/EN/IEC/GB
          Yes
          Magnetic field below EMF limit
          Yes
          Durable crystalite plate
          Yes
          Sleek design for easy handling
          Yes
          no installation necessary
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.5  m
          Voltage
          220  V
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Wattage
          2000  W

        • Design specifications

          Materials of main body
          Plastic - ABS
          Color(s)
          white
          Depth
          369  mm
          Height
          63  mm
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          3.3  kg
          Weight appliance
          2.7  kg
          Width
          335  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

