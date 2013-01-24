  • 2-year warranty

    Viva Collection Premium Induction cooker

    HD4932/00
      Viva Collection Premium Induction cooker

      HD4932/00

      Adds life to your meals

      Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.

      Viva Collection Premium Induction cooker

      Adds life to your meals

      Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.

        Adds life to your meals

        Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

        • 2100 W
        • Black, EER level 2
        User friendly 24-hour preset function

        User friendly 24-hour preset function

        User-friendly 24-hour preset function.

        6 power levels

        6 power levels

        6 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.

        Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer

        Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer

        Child safety lock design to make kitchen safer.

        Easy to read digital display

        Easy to read digital display

        Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

        Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

        Cooking time settings

        1 to 120 mins cooking time settings.

        2100W high power for faster cooking

        Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition

        5 healthy cooking menus

        5 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program.

        Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

        Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

        Extra safe automatic off function

        The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

        Full glass panel

        Full glass panel is easy to clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Set dimension (WxHxD)
          280(W)×350(D)×65(H)
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
          322(W)X214(D)X409(H)

        • Convenience

          Child Protection
          Child Lock

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          2100 W
          Frequency
          50 Hz
          Cord length
          1.2 m
          Voltage
          220 V

        • General specifications

          24-hour timer setting
          Yes
          Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
          Yes
          LCD provides program and status information
          Yes
          More comfortable cooking without flame
          Yes
          Touch sensor control panel
          Yes
          Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
          Yes
          Auto-off program cooks food safely
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Weight (incl. packaging)
          4.4 kg
          Width
          290 mm
          Depth
          360 mm
          Height
          65 mm
          Color(s)
          Black
          Materials of main body
          Full glass panel - A grade

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

